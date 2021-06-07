A meteotsunami is a type of tsunami generated by atmospheric conditions, and it can hit any coastline adjacent to a seafloor with a long, shallow continental shelf. They are not as gigantic, nor as well known, as ordinary tidal waves, caused by earthquakes on the ocean floor, and they are more localized; but they can cause material damage and endanger human lives. And warming can make them worse.

A meteotsunami that struck the Menorcan port of Ciutadella in 2006, for example, caused the yachts to collide with each other and then, as the sea retreated, they collapsed on the bottom of the harbor, causing damage worth tens of millions of euros. The meteotsunamis also appear in local legends: in Croatia, in the 16th century, one of these waves swept the bridge that communicated the two sides of a village, which made its inhabitants reconsider regarding the conflict between them.

Jadranka Šepić, an adjunct professor and meteorologist at the University of Split in Croatia, says researchers already know what conditions cause such tsunamis. On the coast there must be a shallow continental shelf, with a maximum depth of 100 meters, and extending at least several tens of kilometers out to sea. That feature is found on the east coast of the United States and in the channel that separates France from England, for example.

This shape has an effect on the speed of long ocean waves, those that travel long distances, as opposed to breaking waves, caused by the wind, which hit the shore every few seconds. When waves of 10 kilometers in length reach this type of platform, they reduce their speed to between 50 and 110 kilometers per hour, depending on the depth.

It is important that this speed is slow enough to combine with that of the atmospheric gravity waves above them. If both speeds coincide, and if, as a consequence, the two types of waves are synchronized, the energy of the atmospheric wave is transmitted to that of the water wave, “and this marine wave grows and grows, in a similar way to a resonance ”, explains Professor Šepić.

Atmospheric waves

But what is not so well known is what causes these atmospheric waves, points out Šepić, who leads a project, known as SHExtreme, whose objective is to discover the conditions that cause them and if climate change will increase their frequency.

“We know how the atmosphere and the ocean interact, but we want to understand what exactly contributes to these atmospheric phenomena, what more general conditions in the atmosphere allow these smaller phenomena to occur,” he says. If the incidence increases, he notes, the incidence of the larger meteotsunamis will also increase. Furthermore, due to rising sea levels, they will have a greater impact than at present.

“First of all, they will occur from a higher sea level, so they will be more dangerous,” continues Šepić. “But the second thing we have to check is what will happen to these atmospheric waves, if their frequency is going to increase or decrease. If the frequency decreases, it could happen that these two events cancel each other out. But if more favorable atmospheric phenomena occur, we have a problem: the probability of a meteotsunami will increase, and it will start from a higher sea level ”.

“On the surface it seems calm, but at higher levels something more energetic is happening”

The SHExtreme project is collecting evidence on previous waves of this type and comparing it with the atmospheric conditions that existed at the time.

To do this you need tidal data, which in the 19th century was collected using mechanical tide gauges, and is now recorded mainly with digital radars and pressure sensors on the seafloor.

However, for the more historical work, there is an obstacle. Sea level data tables prior to 2010 only recorded height from hour to hour. It is too imprecise a measure, because a meteotsunami can form, wreak havoc, and retreat in a matter of minutes.

For this reason, Professor Šepić has had to search for the original analog graphs – effected by a needle moving up and down on a rotating cylinder – from which the tables were compiled. He is studying these records all over the Croatian coast. Other colleagues have done the same with Finland.

Since 2010, the International Oceanographic Commission has provided data on the height of the sea level taken around the world minute by minute. For this reason, Professor Šepić’s team is focusing on this period, looking in the data for patterns such as seasonal distribution and the extent of coastline affected.

Stronger in summer

So far, the team has shown that Mediterranean meteotsunamis tend to be stronger in summer. Despite the calm conditions at ground level, at around 1,500 meters of altitude, rapid winds of dry air may be blowing from Africa, and this is what seems to trigger atmospheric waves.

“On the surface it looks calm, but at higher levels something more energetic is going on,” he says. The researcher explains that, when they verified this theory in reference to the Spanish Balearic Islands, they were able to “demonstrate that when this situation occurs in the atmosphere there is a very high probability of a meteotsunami occurring; this situation almost always generates these atmospheric waves ”.

The next step is to consider the future. There are many simulations of how the atmosphere will behave with climate change. In the Balearic Islands, the worst-case scenario in the simulations showed a 30% increase in the number of days during which these high-altitude winds occur.

“But the problem is that we only used a climate simulation, it was kind of a prototype model,” explains Šepić. “We need to observe 10 or 20 climate simulations.” Watching more simulations is what you plan to do in the next two years.

Some scientists in the United States think they have made progress in predicting meteotsunamis, at least in Lake Michigan. In April 2018, the beach town of Ludington was inundated by a wave that damaged docks and homes, flooded intake pipes, and could have washed away bathers had it happened a little later in the year.

Eric Anderson, an oceanographer with the Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, said: “It’s one of the lags in our forecasts.”

His team reported in late March that, using photos taken by a local resident and other data, they should be able to predict, with current forecasting tools, events of this type minutes or hours in advance.

Šepić affirms that forecasts are already made in the Balearic Islands, but “they are often wrong”, because they are based either on statistical probabilities according to atmospheric conditions or on models that do not offer exact forecasts of atmospheric waves of smaller size. The SHExtreme project could change this. At the very least, says Šepić, they hope “to be able to show which parts of the European coast are most at risk now and also in the future.”

This article It was originally published in English at ‘Horizon’, the EU research and innovation magazine. The research for this article was funded by the EU.

Translation of NewsClips.

