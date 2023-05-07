The so-called last generation, Greenpeace and the left are demanding a ban on private planes taking off from German airports. However, a complete banishment would hardly be possible.

AActivists of the so-called last generation don’t just stick to the streets. In the fight against climate change, private planes are also a thorn in their side. On Friday they circulated a video showing two activists at Berlin Airport. They’re spray-painting a private plane orange, warning paint. They had cut through the airport fence. The excessive luxury of the super-rich is “at the expense of the majority and we shouldn’t tolerate it another day,” the group wrote. After the action at Berlin Airport, the federal police announced that several people had been arrested.

Climate change and its consequences also have a social dimension, and not just when it comes to who is hit hardest financially by installing new heating. Even when it comes to causing emissions, inequality has been discussed for a long time. The focus is also on private planes as a stimulus, and not just for climate activists.