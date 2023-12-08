Home page politics

The Bundestag will not adopt a budget for 2024 before the turn of the year. The Basic Law has made a regulation for this case.

The federal government has not been able to agree on a budget for 2024. The negotiations between Olaf Scholz (SPD), Christian Lindner (FDP) and Robert Habeck (The Greens) are deadlocked. “Although we have done everything we can to achieve this, the budget for 2024 can no longer be decided on time this year,” wrote Katja Mast, parliamentary director of the SPD parliamentary group, in a text message to the Social Democratic MPs. In order to pass the budget law for 2024 in December, the cabinet would have had to make a corresponding decision at its meeting last Wednesday.

Germany will probably start the year 2024 without a budget. The Basic Law has regulated this case in Article 111. This prevents a so-called “shutdown” like in the USA from occurring. Public life there is almost completely shut down. The German constitution, on the other hand, essentially says that only money that the state is obliged to do by law can be spent. This is intended to maintain the status quo.

Will politicians continue to be paid?

Not much will change for the time being: politicians and civil servants will continue to be paid, schools and daycare centers will remain open and work will continue in hospitals. Social benefits such as citizen’s benefit, child benefit and BAföG will also continue to be paid out. “Legally existing state institutions can simply continue to operate financially,” says constitutional lawyer Alexander Thiele, “which is why we have never really noticed anything about the provisional budget management of new governments.” So far, such phases have only lasted a few weeks. “That’s how it will be now,” the professor at the Business and Law School Berlin is certain.

However, the budgetless situation is not completely insignificant: new expenditure that is not regulated by law is prohibited. Thiele cites the expanded aid for Ukraine as an example, as this has no legal basis. “But since we’re only talking about a few weeks, I don’t think it’s really a problem,” he believes. A large part of the aid to Ukraine is based on international treaties. That is why this assistance can continue to be paid.

Constitutional lawyer: The government’s real leeway is not great

Under certain circumstances, the states may also feel the consequences of the lack of a federal budget. Some of the money earmarked for the Climate and Transformation Fund (KTF), which has been declared unconstitutional, should go to the states. Now it depends on whether the new budget includes the funds that were earmarked for the states in the KTF. “Without a budget, these funds cannot flow under any circumstances,” emphasizes Thiele.

Nevertheless, a large part of the expenditure in the state budget is used for legal entitlements, such as social benefits, personnel and buildings. And these continue to run unhindered. The noticeable consequences for individual people are limited. Alexander Thiele says: “The real scope for new governments is not as great as you might think.”