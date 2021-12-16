Small, cheap cars have almost doubled in price in ten years. Due to increasingly strict regulations, car manufacturers are withdrawing their city cars from the market, except for a few persistent. Are the days of dirt cheap driving finally over?











Ten years ago it was still the most normal thing in the world: anyone who put in a little effort could buy a brand new car with their own savings. For example, a new Toyota Aygo cost 8290 euros. Also brands such as Peugeot, Fiat, Mitsubishi, Skoda and Hyundai offered compact cars for less than ten grand.

In 2021, driving so cheaply is impossible: cars have become dizzyingly more expensive over the past decade. This applies to almost all price segments. Even the cheapest Skoda Fabia is already grinding at 20,000 euros and for models that cost about 20,000 euros at the time, you can now easily tap 30,000 euros.

Toyota Aygo © RV



In the smallest class, known in the automotive industry as the A-segment, the differences are most painfully felt in the wallet. For example, the cheapest version of the contemporary successor to the Toyota Aygo, the recently unveiled Aygo X, costs almost 16,000 euros in the Netherlands. That is almost double the price of ten years ago.

More and more rules

The explanation for this is largely due to the increasingly strict rules that car manufacturers have to comply with. In the European Union in particular, new cars today have to be fitted with all kinds of safety systems as standard, which ten years ago were reserved for models from much more expensive segments. Is the system not there? Then the car is not allowed on the road in Europe.

Partly for this reason, Toyota is screwing a complete package of assistance systems on the new Aygo X, such as an automatic braking system with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control, active lane support and a system that helps the driver with evasive manoeuvres. This makes the modern city car significantly safer than an Aygo from ten years ago. Then cruise control was not even available on such a model. However, all this modern technology requires a battery of cameras, radar and ultrasonic sensors, which logically drives up the price.

Toyota Aygo X © RV



Another ‘threat’ to affordable models is the ever stricter emission standards. Governments want to tackle air pollution firmly and the automakers have to go along with that. Manufacturers are increasingly opting for hybrid or electric powertrains, but these make a city car expensive or even unaffordable.

Just look at the new all-electric Dacia Spring. Although it is comparable in size to the Toyota Aygo X, even the bareest version of such a Spring already costs 18,250 euros. Moreover, the Dacia also appears to have cut back on safety, as evidenced by the lousy results in EuroNCAP crash tests: a dubious development.

Toyota Aygo X. © RV



End A-segment

As policymakers tighten their thumbscrews, a growing number of automakers are saying goodbye to the A-segment. The small cars fall over one by one. For example, Volkswagen, Skoda and Seat deleted the Up, Citigo and Mii respectively from the range, while Citroën and Peugeot have pulled the plug from the C1 and 108. The Opel Karl, Suzuki Alto and Ford Ka no longer exist either. According to those brands, all the investments that automakers have to make to be able to sell the smallest models no longer outweigh the returns.

Instead, car brands choose to develop models that are slightly larger, but mainly electric: Volkswagen is breeding an ID.2 with ‘the price of a Polo’, while Renault is not coming up with a new Twingo, but an electric model that should also cost ‘less than 25,000 euros’. That is favorable for CO2 emissions, but you cannot really call those cars cheap.

Ten years ago, the Toyota Aygo cost 8290 euros. © RV



The time of dirt-cheap, small cars seems to be over, although there are still a few car builders who stick to it. Like Toyota. “Precisely because competitors are withdrawing from this part of the market, we have decided to develop a new city car,” said Matt Harrison, Toyota’s president in Europe. ,,We strongly believe in compact cars, because Toyota has a large market share there. We have the scale to recoup the costs. Our customers are also willing to pay a little more for our cars. Compared to our former partners Citroën and Peugeot (with whom Toyota co-developed the former Aygo, ed.), we usually have to give less discount. As a result, Toyota is more left with the sale of small models, so it paid off to develop the new Aygo X.”

Affordable for everyone

In an earlier interview, Citroën boss Vincent Cobee said that it is becoming increasingly difficult to keep cars affordable. Partly for this reason, his brand decided not to produce a new C1.

Despite the sharp price increase, Harrison still sees opportunities, because the purchasing behavior of consumers is changing. ,,The number of customers who pay for an Aygo all by themselves has decreased enormously in recent years. What we now see is that in at least 85 percent of the cases people opt for a car subscription, or private lease, whereby they pay a fixed monthly amount for the car.

Toyota Aygo X. © RV



As a result, the higher purchase price of the Aygo X is not a problem for those customers, Harrison believes. “And the great thing is: because we market the new Aygo more like an SUV, its residual value is higher than that of the previous model. As a result, we can offer the car for a comparable monthly amount, despite its larger size and better standard equipment. In this way, personal mobility remains accessible, even for people with a smaller grant.”

The Dutch can drive the new Aygo X for 249 euros per month, which is indeed not much more than the (minimum) 239 euros per month that Toyota asked for the outgoing model.

Less than 15,000? Little choice For those who would rather buy a car than lease it, the offer can be counted on one hand for less than 15,000 euros. Even at Suzuki, which traditionally excels in affordable models, the cheapest Ignis costs at least 17,200 euros. In addition to Toyota, the Korean brands Hyundai and Kia mainly stick to the compact segment, with the relatively fresh i10 (from €13,135 and the Picanto (minimum €14,995)). Dacia also bravely holds its own with the Sandero, which takes home from 13,990 euros. allowed. The other candidates are mainly older models. The Japanese Mitsubishi Space Star (from €12,990) and Italian Fiat Panda (€14,750) are relatively affordable, but the new one is now finished. Incidentally, Fiat has announced that the Panda will have an electric successor in 2023 that will be affordable for everyone. But whatever that means exactly, you can now write a new car for 10,000 euros.

Respond can be found at the bottom of this article. Only comments with a full name will be posted. We do that because we want a debate with people who stand for what they say, and who put their name on it. If you still need to enter your name, you can do so by clicking ‘Login’ at the top right of our site.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.