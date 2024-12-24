Why Christmas is a gold mine for the music industry, from Mariah Carey to David Bisbal

David Bisbal published on November 1 Everything is possible at Christmasthe first preview of his album of Christmas carol covers like The Sabanero Burrito, White Christmas and Jingle Bell Rock. Two weeks later, he released the full album, accompanied by an omnipresent promotional campaign that has flooded banners, advertisements and social networks; with the aim of turning the arrival of her LP into a welcome to the holidays, as if it were Mariah Carey. The artist who has been generating millions of income every Easter since she launched the hit All I Want For Christmas Is You in 1994.

Bisbal sings Christmas carols and Ayuso dances at the Community headquarters: “How are the machines?”

Such has been the commitment of the man from Almería and his label, Universal, that last week he performed before a packed Puerta del Sol, where even the president of the Community, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, danced. “How are the machines?” the PP leader shouted, microphone in hand, before giving way to the recital, repeating the phrase of the Almeria artist who has become a phenomenon on social networks.

Mariah Carey is the greatest example of the potential of these dates to function as a gold mine for the music industry. Michael Bublé, Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson are just some of the artists who have their own adaptations of classics and attempts to repeat their international success, but there are also those on the national scene.

One of the most emblematic is Raphael, who had two concerts planned at the WiZink in Madrid last weekend to celebrate his 60 years of career (carols foray included). Both performances were canceled due to medical advice, after being admitted urgently while recording a Christmas special in The Revolt by David Broncano.

Mikel Erentxun and Niña Pastori have published two albums on the same theme in 2024, and Iván Ferreiro, Fairy tale in Madrida version of which he explains to this newspaper that it was his favorite Christmas carol, Fairytale Of New Yorkby The Pogues. In it he has had the collaboration of artists such as Guadi Galego, Pablo López, Leiva, Rozalén, Vega and Santi Balmes. The interpreter of Turnedo He explains to elDiario.es that the idea of ​​making the song was “unexpected”, driven by wanting to “do something different”.

“I had never been asked to compose or cover any Christmas carol,” he admits. Nor does he declare himself a particularly fan, except for those who come from the United States, “like Frank Sinatra and this type of crooners”: “The typical ones that sound in romantic comedies in New York, I eat them much better than fish in the river”.

“I will never be able to hit a ball like Mariah Carey’s, this gave us the excuse to get a bunch of friends together,” he comments on how unattainable he sees the figures managed by the soprano.

The power of streaming

Universal, Warner and Sony are the three most important record labels in Spain, and all of them have a wide portfolio of artists who have embraced Christmas to expand their catalogs. David Bisbal belongs to Universal, just like Dolly Parton, who is another of the big names in Christmas music, materialized in several albums and her own special for Netflix. She was one of the guests at the last concert with which Miley Cyrus has been celebrating New Year’s Eve for several years.

Ed Sheeran appears in the Warner catalog, who is one of the singers who has combined music and cinema when recording in 2024 Under The Treepart of the soundtrack of the endearing animated film That Christmas (available on Netflix). This is another resource with which audiovisual productions are nourished by the pull of the holidays, as reflected in the albums and special lists of musical fictions such as glee; or directly the television specials such as those on RTVE on Christmas Eve, which this year Estopa and Rosario will lead.





Now, the hit par excellence, All I Want For Christmas Is Youand another that is not far away, the Last Christmas from Wham! They correspond to Sony. José María Barbat, director of this company in Spain, explains to this medium that “the digital era, and specifically the pandemic, have greatly boosted consumption in streaming”. Something that has directly affected listening to Christmas music, and that they detected due to “the good reception” that the playlists of this type of content.

“Before the digital world, Christmas carols consumed physically were a bit tacky, very traditional and niche. Someone had the typical cassette and little else,” he describes about a business that focused on “independent companies that saw small veins.” However, for multinationals where there was already a high volume of physical albums, he points out that “releasing one of Christmas carols was almost a hindrance, dedicating time and money to something small.”

Once they identified that the streaming was shaking consumption, they began to draw up strategic lines with which to take advantage of it, with a clear objective: “That it would not only be the result of a few weeks or two or three emblematic songs, but that we could add more songs and artists every year.” “both classic and unpublished repertoire.”

From there they began to record singles with all kinds of artists, from Abraham Mateo and his Toxic Christmasthe White Christmas from Van Gogh’s Ear, Christmas with you by Ana Mena, Jean & Alex; and the version of one more year of Mecano performed by Chanel. “We didn’t just choose the artists who may seem more suspicious of recording them, such as those related to the south because in Andalusia there is a very strong culture of popular Christmas carols; but also figures “mainstream”.

Who owns the rights to the Christmas carols?

Manuel López, co-CEO of the law firm and company focused on the financial management of music businesses Sympathy for the Lawyer and the platform specialized in music financing in Spain INCENTIVA Music, comments that Christmas releases have been “a common practice in the music industry, especially in the Anglo-Saxon world, where it is an industry in itself.” Within this market, releasing an unreleased song is not the same as recording an existing one. The lawyer explains that, when versions are made, “some may already be in the public domain due to their age. There may even be popular ones that we don’t even know who wrote them.” In these cases, their interpreters are not forced to pay anything or ask for authorizations.

The lawyer remembers that, for example in the case of David Bisbal, if he achieves great success with songs not composed by him, “he will not receive a good part of his income.” One way to acquire more rights to the songs, and subsequently increase revenue, is to “generate derivative works,” a practice that he describes as common: “You take the original and cover it, adding arrangements and even including new parts.” By carrying out this process, producers and arrangers do receive money for rights. “An agreement is usually reached with the original, it is negotiated how the new versions are going to be distributed, in what percentages,” he details.

Conquer the algorithm

José María Barbat affirms that the Christmas repertoire is an important annual peak for both labels and artists, largely thanks to their opportunity to influence the powerful and determining algorithm. Hence, Sony begins to push this content in August: “The sooner consumption begins, the more likely it will reach Christmas.” “Algorithms favor what is already strong in itself. If you have a repertoire that comes from September, October and November with a good trend; The algorithm will begin to recommend the songs that are most well positioned when people start looking for Christmas repertoire,” he clarifies.

The fact that Spotify is the leading platform in the market means that, as José María Barbat from Sony comments, December is an economic peak for record companies, due to the impact Wrapped and Christmas themes. “The annual review highlights the songs that have been important during the year, pushes people to consume them and have a peak. So, if things have gone well for you, things will be better in December,” he argues.

The algorithm favors what is already strong. If you have a repertoire that comes from September, October and November with a good trend; will begin to recommend the songs that are most well positioned when people start looking for Christmas repertoire José María Barbat

— Director Sony Spain

Regarding the Christmas content, he illustrates: “Imagine that the Spanish market is now about 2,000 million streams per month, and of those, 500 are just Christmas songs. Obviously you want to have the biggest piece of the pie possible. If of those 500 million, you can have 50% of the consumption of the repertoire, the better because that money will be for you.”

The impact of succeeding with an album or version of Christmas carols goes beyond Christmas. It can be a way to ensure a greater response in the future, driven by that good positioning. “If you get a reaction with that repertoire, and then between January and March you release a new song or album, coming from a situation of powerful consumption the algorithm will support and favor you. If you do it without having news on the market, it will cost you more because you have to reactivate it,” he explains. And without the need for new albums to be framed in the same genre.

The wear and tear of the classics

Both the director of Sony and the lawyer emphasize that the Anglo-Saxon market is marked to a greater extent by the consumption of Christmas music. The current TOP 50 in the United States on Spotify, nine of the ten most listened to songs are Christmas songs, led by Rocking’ Around The Chrismas Tree by Brenda Lee, Jingle Bell Rock by Bobby Helms and All I Want For Christmas Is You by Mariah Carey. In the UK, the top ten are all Christmas carols with Last Christmas to the head. If we look at Spain, we have to reach 20th place to find the hit of Carey and at 31 for The Sabanero Burrito by David Bisbal.

José María Barbat acknowledges that they are “noticing that, after four and five years, the great classics begin to show some wear.” “As much as you like Mariah Carey, if the first song that comes up every time you play one playlist “Christmas is yours, you end up fed up,” he says. For his part, he trusts that his replacements can be born from Sony: “We aspire for artists like Rosalía, Nathy Peluso or C. Tangana to come one day with an idea for a Christmas song that is so brutal that it ends up having more consumption than Christmas carols. traditional and All I Want For Christmas Is You right now, they are the unbeatable ones.”

The phenomenon of intensive Christmas or how it has become an increasingly longer celebration



Regardless of whether it happens or not in the record company she leads, she suggests that the soprano will lose her throne at some point: “We always think that there is a song that is going to be the most listened to in history, and then it ends up being another.”