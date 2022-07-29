The servers must never run the risk of shutting down, they must be continuously cooled, therefore it is necessary to work on their maintenance. It can be a tiring and difficult task, that’s why the colocation server or the external management of your server, also called server housing, server homing or simply colocation.

Thanks to this solution, it is possible to outsource a company’s server to a Colocation Data Center, managed by Internet Service Providers (ISPs), which already have the necessary infrastructure. Every organization, relying on a service of this type, can enjoy a secure power supply, ample space for the installation of third-party servers, air conditioning and a stable Internet connection. Not all companies can guarantee similar benefits in their structure, so it is essential to rely on competent external services.

Who is Colocation useful for?

Colocation is mainly used by companies that do not have excellent network connections and cannot guarantee the proper functioning of the hardware. It’s not just about small businesses but even the larger ones that don’t have a department structured enough to take care of server management. Using this service allows companies not to have too many worries, to be able to take advantage of a modern IT infrastructure, while continuing to manage their servers. When the server is particularly complex or you need to protect sensitive data, this model is even more useful.

It is a service that can be useful to different realities, especially because setting up and managing your own server room are demanding and costly operations. An external server is therefore also a better economic solution, it can save money and time to invest in other projects. Costs can vary based on the supplier you contact and the services that are included, so requesting an accurate quote is essential. If we are not very skilled in the matter, we can ask for external help to better assess the situation and understand what we actually need.

Why choose Server Housing

More and more companies are choosing colocation as a solution for their servers and there are several reasons. First of all we find safety, it is practically impossible to reach the computer room in a Data Center. Any business needs to keep their data safe and there is no better solution than this. The conditions are optimal with regard to electricity and temperature in the room, so as to guarantee a continuous operation of the technology, in addition to the fact that there is less energy consumption which creates fewer problems from an environmental point of view. Whatever happens, there is a team of professionals who always ensure a constant connection, avoiding or solving any type of problem immediately.

Among the most important advantages there is certainly the fact of being able to rely on a highly professional infrastructure, without paying excessively high costs. Recreating a similar situation in your workplace is practically impossible, we would not be able to have the same level of efficiency and we would still have to invest a lot of money. What worries entrepreneurs is that they cannot be physically close to the data center and that they cannot solve urgent problems. All in all, however, they are factors of lesser importance because we have the possibility of having a team of professionals always at our side, even if they operate from afar. Server housing is therefore a useful solution for many companies, especially those that need to protect a very high volume of sensitive data.