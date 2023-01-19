For the first time in sixty years, China’s population declined within a year, foreshadowing the looming demographic crisis that will plague the country for decades to come.

The Chinese government released the data on Tuesday, showing that 9.56 million children were born in 2022 while 10.41 million Chinese citizens died, a net population loss of 850,000 in the first year of decline the country has experienced since 1961.

The news prompted a bureaucrat to point out that China is entering an “era of negative population growth”, reports the BBC.

The last time China experienced a population decline was during Mao Zedong’s Great Leap Forward, from the late 1950s to early 1960s. estimates deaths range from 23 to 55 million citizens, as a result of widespread hunger.

The Chinese birth rate reached an all-time low in 2021, with just 6.77 born for every thousand people. By comparison, in the same year, the US could boast a birth rate of 11.06.

Demographers cite the one-child policy, begun in 1979, as the main culprit for China’s population gap.

“I don’t think there’s any country that has dropped as much as China has in terms of fertility rate and then recovered the replacement rate,” Philip O’Keefe told the New York Times. He is a professor at the University of California Irvine and an expert on demography.

The government tried to correct early mistakes by easing the one-child policy in 2016 and encouraging family benefits in 2021, but these initiatives have failed to reverse the freefall in the birth rate.

China faces an unbalanced demographic pyramid — feature from neighboring countries like Japan, Taiwan and South Korea — where populations are aging fast and the workforce is shrinking fast. This pyramid will impose severe economic constraints on national social services.

Strict “covid zero” policies continued to plague economic productivity. In 2022, the Chinese economy grew by 3%, its second worst GDP growth since 1976when Mao Zedong died and Beijing ushered in a period of market liberalization.

The government’s announcement surprised even demographers, who had expected that China would only experience such a slump a decade later. Yi Fuxian, a population expert at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, warned that “China got old before it got rich,” in comments to the Wall Street Journal.

With a birth rate of 16.42, India is expected to become the most populous country in the world in 2023.

