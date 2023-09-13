Home page politics

From: Sven Hauberg

Dictators among themselves: Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un © Artyom Geodakyan / dpa

North Korea’s dictator meets Russian President Putin. China’s government acts as if the encounter is none of its business. Beijing’s interests are clear.

China’s Foreign Office didn’t have much to say on Tuesday when spokeswoman Mao Ning was asked by journalists about Kim Jong-un’s visit to Russia. “China and North Korea “We are friendly neighbors connected by mountains and rivers,” Mao explained in flowery terms. And she has nothing to say about the meeting between North Korea’s dictator and Russian President Vladimir Putin; after all, it only concerns the two of them. China’s main news outlets were also tight-lipped. The report that state television broadcast on Tuesday evening lasted a full 34 seconds, hidden in the international news briefings. There were photos of Kim’s departure from Pyongyang.

Despite the demonstrative reluctance, people in Beijing are still keeping a close eye on what is currently happening in the far reaches of Russia, not far from the border with China. Kim Jong Un met Putin on Wednesday at the Vostochny Cosmodrome, a spaceport in the Amur region; it was his first trip abroad since 2019. The already isolated dictatorship closed the borders at the start of the corona pandemic, and the first ones have only been in place for a few weeks Signs of cautious opening.

Putin wants weapons from North Korea?

It is unclear why Kim traveled to Russia, but details about the meeting with Putin were initially missing. However, US media had reported days ago that Russia wanted to acquire weapons from North Korea, probably also to use them in the Ukraine war. In return for old artillery shells from the Soviet era, which North Korea has in stockpile, the impoverished country could receive food, energy, fertilizer or even ballistic missile technology.

Such a deal would be a violation of U.N. sanctions, U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Tuesday, and “a sign of the desperate situation the Russian government finds itself in after a year and a half of this war it has waged leads unsuccessfully against Ukraine.” If Russia is actually seeking North Korean weapons, this could also mean that Putin has so far been rebuffed by another ally in his request: China may send goods to Russia that can be used both civilly and militarily; But, analysts believe, the head of state refuses to use weapons Xi Jinping his friend Putin so far.

Officially, China behaves in… Ukraine war neutral, but the government in Beijing is unlikely to have any interest in Putin’s defeat. Russia and China not only share a border more than 4,000 kilometers long, but also a desire to see the Western-dominated world order collapse. The fact that North Korea may now be supplying weapons to Russia may be a good thing for Beijing. Especially since Putin is being helped without Beijing having to get its hands dirty.

China has no interest in a highly armed North Korea

Possible Russian energy and food deliveries to North Korea are also in Beijing’s interest. Because a collapse the Kim regime, which is reportedly currently unable to adequately feed its population, would be a horror idea for China. Around 25 million people live in the country, and quite a few of them would probably flee north across the border to China if there were unrest in North Korea. China also sees its small neighbor as a buffer to South Korea, where around 28,000 US soldiers are stationed. For China, a deal between Putin and Kim would be a win-win situation.

At the same time, Beijing has no interest in an overly armed, aggressive North Korea. Despite the close ties between Beijing and Pyongyang, North Korea remains an unpredictable neighbor that is difficult to control. China has always supported UN sanctions against the Kim regime since 2006; it was only last year that Beijing refused its support for further punitive measures for the first time, saying that they had not been effective. In fact, North Korea has been firing one missile after another unhindered since 2022, most recently just a few hours before Kim’s meeting with Putin, and analysts suspect that another nuclear weapons test could follow soon.

China blames US for Kim Jong-un’s meeting with Putin

Of course, Beijing still wants to prevent a nuclear escalation on the Korean peninsula, for obvious reasons. People in Beijing are also watching with concern as Kim’s increasing threatening gestures towards the USA, South Korea and Japan are welding the three countries ever closer together. Seoul and Tokyo even seem to be overcoming their historical animosities at the moment, Most recently, Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and the Presidents of the USA and South Korea, Joe Biden and Yoon Suk-yeol, met for the first time at a historic three-party summit in Camp David.

Meanwhile, China’s state-controlled media blames the United States for driving North Korea into Russia’s arms. In view of US sanctions against the Kim regime and the alliance with Japan and South Korea, the country has no choice but to join forces with its large neighbor, argues the nationalist Global Times and quotes a foreign policy expert as saying that the United States is now “reaping what it has sown.”