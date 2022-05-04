“If you touch one, you touch us all.”

This is the philosophy and raison d’être of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), the alliance by which 30 countries in Europe and North America commit to respond with their joint military forces in the event of an external attack on one of them.

Namely, NATO defines its nature as defensive. But some countries see it as a threat to their security.

Russia, which has used this argument to justify a military invasion, is the clearest example, but not the only one.

Despite the fact that its borders are thousands of kilometers from the limits of NATO, China openly and increasingly expresses its distrust of the organization.

And with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the friction between the Asian giant and the US-led defensive alliance has intensified.

Like Moscow, Beijing has pointed to NATO as responsible for the conflict.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry accused the Atlantic alliance of having put Russia “on the ropes” by having accepted 14 new members since the end of the Cold War, including countries bordering the Slavic nation.

For its part, NATO has denounced the leading Asian power for “undermining the global order” in terms of security.

Jens Stoltenberg, secretary general of the organization, announced in April that its defense strategy will include China for the first timemore specifically “how their growing influence and coercive policies affect our security.”

From indifference to tension

Today mistrust, tension and mutual accusations mark relations between Beijing and the alliance.

But it has not always been this way.

The British doctor in modern history Jamie Shea, who held various positions of responsibility in NATO between 1988 and 2018, assures that the relationship between the alliance and Beijing has been rather one of mutual indifference in recent decades, with periodic exchanges that barely produced fruits.

“The Chinese showed interest in NATO when it first entered Afghanistan in 2003, but when they understood that it was not there as a permanent occupying force but for stabilization and counter-terrorism purposes they relaxed and their interest in NATO faded,” ensures.

The expert remarks that “to date there has been no NATO-China Council that allows both sides to meet regularly and discuss common challenges or mutual perceptions.”

Wang Huiyao, president of the Center for China and Globalization (CGC) think tank and adviser to the Chinese government, explains that, due to its geographical distance, Beijing “in principle should not have many issues in common with NATO.”

“But if NATO puts out a statement saying that China is a potential threat, that worries Beijing“, he points out.

‘NATO is the US.’

Wang argues that the organization’s strategy, despite its remoteness and defensive nature, is at odds with China’s.

“China’s vision of the future is that globalization should go in the direction of economic integration, not military integration. In that sense, China does not like the US-led military expansion of NATO.”

The expert also believes that the confrontations between Beijing and the Atlantic alliance “are a reflection of US-China relationswhich have deteriorated in the last 5 or 6 years”

“And the US leads NATO, and certainly NATO largely reflects US decisions.”

Shea, for his part, believes that China is positioning itself against NATO enlargement for purely strategic reasons.

“As China aligns itself with the Russian narrative and the supposed supremacy of authoritarian values ​​over democracies, misrepresenting the reality of NATO becomes a convenient and easy tool for its foreign and domestic policy.”

However, China’s main concern is not the expansion of the Atlantic military alliance to Eastern Europe.

What China really fears most

China believes that the United States wants to de facto install NATO, or a branch of the alliance, on its doorstep.

“NATO has blighted Europe. Is it now trying to blight Asia-Pacific and even the world?” the Chinese Foreign Ministry protested in late April.

A month earlier, Foreign Minister Wang Yi stated: “The real goal of the US strategy in the Indo-Pacific is create a branch of NATO in the region“.

Authorities in Beijing have frequently repeated this accusation in recent months.

To understand it, you have to be familiar with two acronyms: Aukus and Quad.

At the end of 2021, the creation of the Aukus was announced, a defense pact by which the United States and the United Kingdom will help Australia acquire nuclear-powered submarines.

This makes China uncomfortable, which has seen its relations with Australia, cordial until 2018, deteriorate more and more, leading to episodes of tension in various fields, from territorial disputes in the South China Sea to the pandemic and more. Russia’s recent invasion of Ukraine.

But what worries China most is the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, better known as the Quad.

Created in 2007 and suspended for almost a decade, the Quad was revived in 2017 and has been gaining more and more prominence until today.

It is a strategic forum that includes military cooperation and defense exercises between the United States, Australia, Japan and India.

Japan and India are the two Asian powers that rival China, which also maintains tense territorial disputes with both and with other states in the region such as the Philippines, Vietnam or Malaysia.

Thus, Beijing sees the Quad not only as a challenge to its growing hegemony in the region, but also as a threat to its security and, together with the Aukus, a camouflaged attempt by the United States to assemble a NATO around it.

Professor Wang, who represents the position of the Chinese government, considers “worrying that NATO is expanding into the Indo-Pacific region” and assumes that attempts are being made to establish at least “a mini NATO in the region”, something that the Xi Jinping regime is not willing to accept.

For his part, Jamie Shea denies that the United States’ alliances in the Pacific have anything to do with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization: “NATO limits its expansion to the European continent and cannot be extended to a country in the Indo-Pacific region” .

Although it has partners in the region, such as Japan, Australia and New Zealand, the pacts do not give NATO any role in defending these countries if they are involved in a war with China.

Will there be a global NATO?

But how far-fetched is the idea of ​​a NATO expanding beyond the confines of Europe and North America?

The Russian military invasion of Ukraine has aroused a latent concern in the West and its allies: that China will do the same with Taiwan.

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss spoke out in late April in favor of “a global NATO.”

And he did it with an eye on China.

“We need to anticipate threats in the Indo-Pacific, working with allies like Japan and Australia to ensure the Pacific is protected. We need to make sure democracies like Taiwan can defend themselves,” he argued.

Meanwhile, the leaders of the 30 member states are working on NATO’s next “strategic concept”, which will define its mission for the next decade.

Its content will be announced at the next summit of the Atlantic alliance, which will take place on June 29 and 30 in Madrid.

The document will define China’s weight among the threats to international security according to NATO, and will be key in straightening or further twisting the complex relationship between the most powerful military bloc and the world’s second largest power today.

