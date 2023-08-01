Giving two kisses or receiving someone with a hug are educational behaviors that children repeat from what they have learned in their social context. But not all minors feel comfortable replicating those behaviors. And, “when they don’t, they tend to be labeled with which many minors suffer because they believe that adults criticize them for not being affective,” as Begoña Ibarrola, psychologist and author of The emotions workshop (Grijalbo, 2023).

So that these frequent situations do not generate a conflict between the minor, the parents and the adult who wants to be greeted, positive discipline works on the five love languages, as stated by Arantxa Arroyo, Montessori guide and co-director of the active school. Magea. These ideas were published in 1992 by the American writer and marriage counselor Gary Chapman in the book of the same name, where he explains that “every human being has a different way of expressing affection.” Initially, these five languages ​​were intended for couples, but the author himself, five years after the publication of this first book, extrapolated his own theory to educate children.

Arroyo explains that, through this learning, they try to teach that contact is not the only way to show affection and that teaching this to parents and children “is to protect the minor.” In addition, he insists that it is important to observe how children express themselves: “When you see them give gifts, you realize that their love language is gifts. Or that another brings the shoes to a colleague so that he feels accompanied, is expressing himself through acts of service.”

Put limits on your body

In addition, these five languages ​​are collected by the writer Marta Prada, known in networks as littlehappinessin his last children’s story The five love machines (Carambuco, 2023). Based on the concepts created by Chapman, Prada has divided these five ways of expressing themselves into different machines: actions, words, details, time together and kisses.

In her book, the writer introduces us to the two leading brothers, Lúa and Max. The first one likes to give kisses to say hello, but her brother doesn’t, so she thinks her kissing machine is broken. It will be her grandfather who will explain to them that inside us there are five love machines, which do not work at the same time and that if they do not feel like expressing love they should say “no”. A story, as the author herself explains to EL PAÍS, necessary “so that children have that tool and give value to emotions. So that they know how to identify them from childhood.”

But the work of the parents is essential so that the decision does not fall only on the minors. “It is important that parents put a line between the child and the adult who wants to be greeted,” explains Arroyo. “When you talk to people about abuse is when they really get it,” she adds. The educator considers that it is necessary to talk with the minor about how she wants to greet and explain to the adult “from calm and not from the attack, that the kiss is something very intimate and that the minor must choose who to give it to.” This choice about their social behavior teaches the child to set limits and decide about their body and their love, continues Arroyo, who believes that children who learn this at home have more capacity to decide about their body in other environments that are not so confident: “But if the other person doesn’t understand it, it’s us, the parents, who have to deal with it.”

After talking with the child about how they want to say hello, it is valuable not to put labels because it does not mean that they are disrespecting the other person. Antonio Garcia Recena (Getty Images)

Watch your love language

In this Ibarrola agrees that, he also adds, love for oneself is what makes a minor feel safe and manages to avoid the emotional dependence that many suffer in adulthood. An idea that Chapman also developed in his book: “If he has enough affection, the child will become a responsible adult. Without that love, he or she will be emotionally and socially retarded.”

“To achieve this, after talking with the child about how he wants to greet, it is valuable not to put labels because it does not mean that he is disrespecting the other person. The kiss is a whim, ”says the expert. And, finally, observe the minor to try to find out what is the way to express her love: “The little ones, from the age of four, already have that specific love language.”

“Observing the child in a society where childhood is relegated to the background,” continues Prada, “and in a time when we live so connected to technology, it is complicated.” According to The report of the State of the Mobile in 2022, users spend close to five hours a day looking at our smartphone. A time in which “we do not look at or listen to the child”, as Ibarrola explains that, he affirms, “those are also ways of loving.”

