Singapore regained the top spot globally in math, reading and science performance among school students in the 2022 PISA tests, which measure the results of schoolchildren in countries around the world.

The schoolchildren of the small Asian city-state achieved the best results in the Program for International Student Assessment (PISA) tests, which are carried out every three years by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development ( OECD).

The purpose of these tests is to measure the skills and knowledge of 15-year-old students in reading, mathematics, and science.

The Asian country has historically been very successful, particularly in mathematics. In this regard, the gap between first and second place was 39 points, according to the report published on Tuesday.

Much of the success is attributed to the way this subject is taught.

What is the “Singapore method” and why is it so successful?

In mathematics, one of the three main axes of analysis of PISA 2022, 15-year-old students in Singapore obtained 575 points, above the average of 472 points of the 81 participating countries.

Singapore authorities believe that mathematics education plays a crucial role in teaching people to think logically and analytically, so from an early age, Singaporean children learn to develop critical mathematical processes that involve reasoning, communication and modeling tasks.

The country's distinctive approach to mathematics teaching is commonly known as the “Singapore Method” (or Mastery Approach).

Originally developed in the 1980s by the Singapore Ministry of Education for the country's public schools, it proposes a change in approach with respect to traditional teaching and moves from memorization to a deeper understanding of what has been studied.

In recent decades, it has been widely adopted and adapted around the world.

How does it work

There are two fundamental ideas underlying the Singapore mathematics method: the Concrete, Pictorial, Abstract (CPA) approach and the notion of mastery.

The CPA approach is not unique to Singapore mathematics and was developed by American psychologist Jerome Bruner in the 1960s.

It is based on the idea that children or even adults may find mathematics difficult because it is abstract. Therefore, the CPA approach introduces abstract concepts in a tangible way and only then progresses to more complex topics.

“In Singapore mathematics, children always do something concrete,” Dr Ariel Lindorff, associate professor of education at the University of Oxford, told the BBC.

“You can have addition cubes and put them together; you can do something pictorial; you can have some pictures of flowers that you put together, or people or frogs or something that's easier to relate to and deal with than just numbers.”

The CPA approach thus provides a way to understand mathematics through these representations.

Once children demonstrate that they have a solid understanding of the concrete and pictorial stages of the math problem, they then advance to an abstract stage of learning.

“The method does not depend on memorization,” emphasizes Lindorff.

The idea of ​​”domain”

Another pillar of the “Singapore method” is the notion of “mastery”, the idea that all students in the class move forward together, ensuring that no one is left behind.

For example, when children learn a specific topic such as addition, some may understand it more quickly than others.

However, rather than moving those students onto a completely different topic, they are assigned additional activities related to the same topic to deepen their understanding.

“This doesn't mean that everyone has to stop and wait until each student catches up,” Lindorff clarifies.

“The idea is that if some children have a very good understanding of addition, the teacher will not take them directly to subtraction, but will give them something that expands the concept of addition a little more.”

These activities may consist of working with larger numbers or in different formats.

Thus, children who have better understanding will solve the same types of problems as the rest of the class, but they will do it in a different way.

In Singapore mathematics it is crucial that students perceive the subject as important and accessible.

“The idea is that everyone is capable of doing mathematics and everyone should be able to master that concept to some degree,” Lindorff explains.

“Some may be faster, some may go a little deeper into what they understand… We often think that some people understand math and some people don't – that's not what I believe or what underlies the Singapore method.”

Would the method work in other countries?

The method is already used in other countries, such as United States, Canada, Israel and the United Kingdom, among others. However, Lindorff believes that the success of the Singapore model is closely related to the educational culture, context and history of the city-state.

“I don't think you can just take the method and apply it in other countries,” he says. “Singapore has an interesting and unique history, and it's a very small place. Thinking about educational change in Singapore is different to thinking about change in the UK or the US.”

It also notes that teachers in Singapore have more promising career prospects and better support compared to other countries, and that Singaporean children's attitude towards mathematics education is also a determining factor in the success of the method.

“What do people think is the benefit of learning mathematics and what is its purpose?” he asks.

“Is it just solving some questions for homework or is it solving problems in their lives?”

Now you can receive notifications from BBC Mundo. Download the new version of our app and activate them so you don't miss our best content.