Diego Cocca’s Mexican team left doubts in their first two matches corresponding to the Nations League. Although it is too early to judge the work of the new coach, the fans will not be too tolerant of him or the bulk of the squad. That is why within the Tri, engines must be accelerated with the aim of soon defining the style of play and giving a much better show on the pitch.
Regarding this, Cocca himself asks the fans for a lot of calm and tolerance time, since the coach is just in the process of meeting and choosing his players. Diego will continue testing and calling pieces until he defines those who will be key in his management. One of the men he wants to try on the field is Javier Hernández, who was aiming to return to El Tri after three years of absence due to a veto. However, his return should take even longer.
There is no option for Javier to be called up by Diego for the April duel against the United States outside of the FIFA date, since the striker has just received a medical discharge with his club and will be totally out of rhythm. Cocca does not want to risk experiments and that is why he has ruled out calling ‘Chicharito’ for this friendly duel. Now, Javier will have to start giving goals to the Galaxy to be in the mind of the Tri coach for June due to the Nations League duels, where in reality there are fewer options to make an appearance.
