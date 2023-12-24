Why Che tempo che fa Tonight isn't on air: the reason
Why isn't Che tempo che fa broadcast on Nove tonight, 24 December 2023? Fabio Fazio's program is not on air because it is Christmas Eve. The program therefore goes on break for the Christmas holidays and will return to air regularly every Sunday evening on Nove after the holidays. A way to give some rest to the entire team working on the transmission, including the technicians. This is why Che tempo che fa is not on air today.
When he returns
But when does Fabio Fazio return with Che tempo che fa? Appointment immediately after the Christmas holidays, to be precise Sunday 14 January 2024 on Nove.
Streaming and TV
Where to watch Fabio Fazio's programme, Che tempo che fa? on TV? As we said, the program airs on Nove (channel 9 of the remote control). The episode will be available on the ninth channel of the digital terrestrial remote control starting from 7.30 pm with the preview. Those who want to follow the program via streaming can do so in two ways: the first is live, so from 7.30 pm if you are interested in the live broadcast, or from 8 pm when the program itself starts, you can access discoveryplus which allows you to see and review the various contents live and deferred via the internet connection.
