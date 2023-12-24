Why Che tempo che fa Tonight isn't on air: the reason

Why isn't Che tempo che fa broadcast on Nove tonight, 24 December 2023? Fabio Fazio's program is not on air because it is Christmas Eve. The program therefore goes on break for the Christmas holidays and will return to air regularly every Sunday evening on Nove after the holidays. A way to give some rest to the entire team working on the transmission, including the technicians. This is why Che tempo che fa is not on air today.

When he returns

But when does Fabio Fazio return with Che tempo che fa? Appointment immediately after the Christmas holidays, to be precise Sunday 14 January 2024 on Nove.

Streaming and TV