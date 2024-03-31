Why Che tempo che fa Tonight isn't on air: the reason, when it comes back

Why isn't Che tempo che fa tonight – Sunday 31 March 2024 – broadcast on Nove? We'll tell you straight away: no unexpected events or changes to plans. The show hosted by Fabio Fazio will not be broadcast simply because today is a holiday: Easter. The host himself made the announcement during the last episode, underlining that Che tempo che fa with its many guests will regularly return to the air next Sunday, 7 April 2024.

Streaming and TV

We have seen why Che tempo che fa is not on air but where to see the show live on TV and live streaming? As we said, the program is broadcast on Nove (channel 9 on the remote control, 145 on Sky). So today's episode, 24 March 2024, will be available on the ninth channel of the digital terrestrial remote control starting from 7.30 pm with the preview.

Those who want to follow the program via streaming can do so in two ways: the first is live, so from 7.30 pm if you are interested in the live broadcast, or from 8 pm when the program itself starts, you can access discoveryplus which allows you to see and review the various contents live and deferred via the internet connection.