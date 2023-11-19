Why Chain Reaction isn’t on air today: the reason

Why is Chain Reaction not broadcast on Rai 1 today – Sunday 19 November 2023? We’ll tell you right away: the quiz will not be broadcast to make room for the final of the ATP Finals between Sinner and Djokovic. An epochal sporting event given that never in history had an Italian tennis player managed to reach the final of the prestigious tournament. For the occasion, Rai therefore decided to change its programming. In fact, the final was initially supposed to be broadcast on Rai 2.

The program – hosted by Liorni – will be back on air tomorrow, Monday 20 November. The game, using the logical association of words, tests the mastery of the Italian language of competitors and viewers. Two teams made up of 3 players – friends, colleagues or relatives – compete on their ability to guess, form, complete and order words and “chains” of words. But, above all, their ability to understand each other quickly will be decisive in the game of Winning Agreement which decides the Champion team of the episode.

Streaming and TV

We have seen why Chain Reaction is not on air, but where to watch the program live on TV and live streaming? The plan it is broadcast every day at 6.45pm on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to follow the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.