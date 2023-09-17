In France you regularly see cars that have a sticker with a red A on the back. What do the stickers mean and why do they often drive slower than other traffic?

You see them regularly in France: cars with a sticker with a red A. In addition to the red sticker, these cars often also have a sticker on them. It shows a small figure behind the wheel and a large figure next to it. The last sticker often says ‘conduite accompagnée’.

No teaching car

The letter ‘A’ comes from the French apprenti, meaning student. But unlike the L for lesson car in the Netherlands, this is not an official lesson car, but a car in which a student sits who has already had a number of driving lessons.

(Text continues below photo)

This sticker indicates that the driver has someone sitting next to him as a companion. © L’Argus



In France you are already allowed start getting your driver’s license at the age of fifteen. After a number of theory and practical lessons at a driving school, you will receive a test driving license and you can practice on the road yourself. Then there must always be a supervisor sitting next to you who has had a driver’s license for some time, such as your father or mother. See also Mexico | In Mexico, 14 people died after a military helicopter crashed

Trial driving license

Depending on which course you choose, you have to drive around for two or three years with that probationary driver’s license. It is mandatory to place a red sticker with the letter A on your car. This means that other road users know that they have to pay attention because there is a novice driver behind the wheel.

It is striking that you do not have to deal with stricter alcohol limits – as in the Netherlands with novice drivers – but they are required to drive 10 kilometers slower than the maximum speed that applies to other traffic. On the highways they must even stay 20 kilometers below the speed limit.