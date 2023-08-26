Carlos Allvarez, a well-known Peruvian comedian, surprised on July 30 by announcing on social networks that his program ‘La vacuna del humor’, which was broadcast by Willax, was unilaterally canceled by said channel, despite the fact that they had a contract until December of this anus. Now, the comedian came out to pronounce himself on the subject and explained why he did not denounce the aforementioned television house after the rupture of his employment relationship.

What did Carlos Álavarez say after the cancellation of his program?

In video on social media, Carlos Alvarez He was baffled along with the cast of his now-defunct program ‘La vacuna del humor’, in which he explained that Willax decided to terminate his employment contract, despite the fact that the impersonator stated that they had a pact until the end of this year. In addition, he affirmed that they did not give them the reasons for the radical decision.

“Once again we have to say goodbye to a television channel. This time, like other times, it was against our will because we had a co-production contract until the end of the year. For unilateral company reasons, they have decided to end to this commitment five months before its expiration. Whether it was due to ratings, sales or for another reason, we don’t know exactly”, was part of the explanation that Álvarez gave at the time.

Why didn’t Carlos Álvarez sue Willax after his dismissal?

In an interview, Carlos Alvarez expressed regret regarding the actions of the authorities and their lack of understanding regarding the protection of workers’ labor rights. He claimed that he did not file a complaint against Willax with Sunafil or the Ministry of Labour, because he feels it would be in vain. Therefore, he called for awareness on this issue that not only happens to well-known characters, but to many people throughout the country.

“Why report? Do you really believe that Sunafil, any ministry or the State protect workers? Has any worker been reinstated just with his salary? The State seems to turn its back on the worker (…) Let’s hope that the political class becomes aware that contracts cannot be finalized in this way“, he declared to Infobae.

