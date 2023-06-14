It’s not fair either. EV drivers are allowed to play a game while charging in their cars, but you still have to stand outside with a squeezed hand for at least two minutes. And then you can’t even use your phone while refueling. But why are you not allowed to fix the fuel nozzle in the Netherlands to fill up hands-free, as is allowed in other countries?

According to Dutch law, the filling pistol must meet three requirements. It must stall when the tank is full, stall when there is a slight shock and it ‘should not be fitted with a tie-down device’. So it is prohibited by law. But the explanation ‘it is forbidden because it is forbidden’ is only valid for toddlers.

Do not fix fuel pump because of the environment

It NRC asked Beta, the gas station interest group, more than ten years ago. A spokesperson says that it is not allowed in the Netherlands for environmental reasons: ‘The fear is that if, for example, an old woman jams the filling pistol and becomes unwell, things can flood, which leads to pollution.’

Beta apparently objected to the rule that fuel pistols should not be secured, but alas. The argument that the pump automatically shuts off and does not overflow was not good enough. ‘In addition, petrol stations have liquid-tight floors,’ says the spokesman, but apparently that doesn’t matter either. Safety will undoubtedly play a role: now you at least stay next to it.

There are pumps that you can secure in the Netherlands

In 2009, the police went to extra checks to see if there are secret pumps with such a locking device. In Brabant there were still a handful of gas stations that still had the standard pallets supplied on the pistols. We know that there was also at least one diesel pump in Nieuwegein around that time that you could secure.

The Ministry of Housing, Spatial Planning and the Environment has also determined that so-called high speed pumps (delivering 60 liters per minute) may have such a locking device. These are for trucks and buses.

The forbidden life hack

Do you still want hands-free pumping? That’s not allowed. We are therefore not going to tell you that you can push your fuel cap between the handle of the fuel nozzle so that it continues to pump. By the way, there are also plenty of cars that do not have a loose screw cap or of which the screw cap is attached to a loop. This is therefore not possible, but it seems that there are people who have a roll of adhesive tape or sports tape in the car especially for this purpose. Also fits.