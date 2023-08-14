A girl, about five years old, wears the América shirt, a team from Mexico City and knows the sport that she is passionate about. She asks her father to go get Panini’s FIFA Women’s World Cup album. “Let’s see if we can make it,” her father, Raúl H. Cohen, tells her. Because? It is not because the Mexican national team has not qualified for the most important national team tournament in the world. It’s because this album is not sold on every corner like the manly album. It can only be purchased in the official stores of the publishing company, but it has not arrived in Mexico.

“We toured three [tiendas] until we managed to find it. Unfortunately, the album that we all know of interchangeable stamps that brings the groups, posters and other details that is usually found in the manly did not arrive in Mexico, ”says Cohen in a video on TikTok. Panini has only marketed an alternative version of its traditional album in Mexico. One with cards. Argentina and Colombia, whose teams were selected for the competition, were lucky enough to have the stamp book in their countries.

However, this is not a precedent, since in countries like Bolivia or Venezuela, nations whose men’s teams did not qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, collectors—children and adults—were able to buy the traditional album. So why do men and women not?

The 2023 Women’s World Cup is a historic event of “first times” for different reasons. It is the first time that 32 teams face each other in a binational championship, which is hosted by Australia and New Zealand. Likewise, FIFA for the first time will guarantee a salary to all the players participating in the World Cup, who will receive at least $30,000, an amount that increases as the teams qualify for the following rounds. Twelve of the 32 coaches are women, the highest number in history.

In this version, also being a mother and playing football is for the first time compatible and a right, following the precedent established by the highest football body in 2020, which established that the contract of any player who becomes pregnant cannot be terminated. For this reason, the Oceania soccer event is the World Cup with the most players who are mothers in history, 11 in total, since the federations have allowed them to travel with their children and their caregivers. Another fact that is not minor is that the Brazilian Marta da Silva became the first soccer player to play in six World Cups.

However, FIFA, despite all of the aforementioned, struggled to be able to sell the broadcast rights to the competition. With two months to go before the opening ceremony, which was on July 20, the World Cup ran the risk of not being broadcast due to the lack of interest on the part of the television stations. Not even the football appeal of Marta, a historical one from where she is seen, or the fact that Australia and New Zealand bring together all the Ballon d’Or winners, such as the American Megan Rapinoe, the Spanish Alexia Putellas or the Swedish Ada Hegerberg, was an incentive.

FIFA called for fairness and respect for women’s football, as offers from some markets “do not reflect the value of the game”. “Offers as low as 1-3% in some markets, compared to last year’s Men’s World Cup. More profit equals more investment in women’s football.” published on May 31 on Twitter Bryan Swanson, FIFA’s director of public relations.

The public television stations of Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy and Spain argued that the lower offer they issued was due to the morning hours and the difficulty in obtaining a satisfactory economic return. The games in France were played around 12 noon, while in Spain at around 9:30 in the morning. On the other hand, in Latin America, depending on the region, the games start between three and seven in the morning, an argument that could be valid, if the World Cup in Korea and Japan, in 2002, had not had a broadcast time slot. similar. More than 20 years ago they didn’t put buts on it, are they valid today?

An advertisement from one of the sponsors of the French team, with the help of artificial intelligence and post-editing, has shown that players like Sakina Karchaoui or Eugénie Anne Le Sommer are just as good as Antoine Griezmann or Kylian Mbappé.

But for women’s football to continue to grow and improve even more, it is necessary to invest. “The reality is that many people talk about equality, but when it comes time to put money on the table there isn’t much,” lamented Senegalese Fatma Samoura, FIFA secretary general, in conversation with EL PAÍS last May 11.

It must go beyond a tablet, a hug and a kiss. This was the questioned and criticized recognition that the Colombian women’s team received from their federation for the historic campaign they are carrying out, reaching the quarterfinals for the first time in their history. The fans showed their disapproval of the prize that the Colombian Football Federation gave to the players for having qualified for the round of 16, considering that the men’s team received 12 million dollars in 2018 for the same achievement.

“We want a very simple thing, that the efforts that FIFA is making to balance women’s and men’s football, is something that our partners also do. Women’s football can not only be developed with FIFA, to play we need to value it”, added Samoura

Marta da Silva, one of the best in history, emphasized this after being eliminated with Brazil in what will be her last participation in a World Cup. At a press conference, with tears on her face —clearly moved—, she remembered that growing up she did not have a female soccer idol, because “you did not show women’s soccer,” she told the journalists present.

“Today we have our own references. This would not have happened if we had stopped at the first obstacles. It is a continuous fight, which did not start with me, but with many others behind. People ask us that our generation continue to do so, inspiring more and more young people. It is logical that I am very happy to see all this”, added da Silva. The latest powerful image was just left by Sam Kerr, captain of Australia. After winning the most historic match of his life and qualifying for the semifinals, he gave his shirt to a super excited girl.

The players of this World Cup may not have references to look like, but now they have changed history and they are a symbol for millions of girls. The only thing missing is that the Panini album for the next World Cup can be bought everywhere.

A documentary: ‘Copa 71’, about the first World Cup that women played

By Almudena Barragan

This new documentary is narrated by the pioneers who participated in the first women’s World Cup, held in 1971. The first edition was held in Italy and England, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Austria, Switzerland and Denmark participated in it. The tournament was attended by record crowds and yet was erased from the history of the sport until now. The second edition was held in Mexico that same year. The Mexican team reached the semifinals and obtained the best classification that a Mexican team has ever had in a World Cup. That match at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City brought together close to 100,000 spectators. Both tournaments were organized by the International Women’s Soccer Federation (FIFF) however FIFA never recognized it. The documentary is directed by Rachel Ramsay and James Erskine and produced by Venus and Serena Williams. It will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) this September. You can watch the trailer here.

