Las Vegas, iconic for its light display, luxurious hotels and highly acclaimed casinos, has a peculiarity that draws the attention of people who visit it: most hotel windows cannot be opened.

The city has more than 355 hotels, which add up to 152,275 rooms in total, an amount that earned it the title of “The city with the most hotel rooms in the United States,” according to data from Reference. This same publication breaks down that more than 62,000 rooms are on the Strip, where fifteen of the largest hotels in the world are located, however, Of all the rooms, they are the least that allow windows to be opened conventionally.

Some hotels completely seal your windows, preventing any attempt to open them, while others only open minimallyas if it were a vent.

The reasons behind this practice were explored by Inverse in an article published after a shooting that occurred at a famous hotel in the city, the Mandala Bay. This post explains that Sealed windows offer practical advantages for hotels in the arid environment of the Mojave Desertwhere the city is located.

Two broken windows are seen at the Mandalay Bay Resort during the 2017 shooting

They close the windows to protect the population in Las Vegas hotels



Scorching summers and cold winters, as well as its drafts, characterize the climate. Keep Closed windows in summer ensure an indoor temperature regulated by air conditioning, while protecting guests from dust and outside elements during the rest of the yearsays the publication.

In addition to weather conditions, there is another reason behind sealing windows. Suicide rates in the city have led some hotels to implement preventive measures. It is with this measure that we seek to prevent people from taking their lives in the facilities.