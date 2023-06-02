Nathanael Cano twenty-two years old, has become the topic of the moment for many reasons, one of which is undoubtedly because of its new lookalthough there is another topic that several curious people want to know and that is why the interpreter of Glow.

In December 2022, Natanael Cano was in Sonora, where he was spending a very fun afternoon in motorcyclesbut during an acrobatics the interpreter of Corridos Tumbados was shot, injuring a large part of his body, including a fracture in its leg from which he has not yet recovered.

If you take a look at the latest videos or posts from Nathanael Canoyou can see that he is always supported with a cane, even in his presentations he has been seen with this reason, which is why many of his fans wondered if it was a style integrated into his image or if he really occupied it.

Natanael Cano showing his leg injury/Instagram

What is a fact is that the mexican singer He warned his fans to perform this type of stunt if you are not prepared in the best way, and although many supported his words, others lashed out against him for doing this type of act that could well end his life.

May God bless him, I hope he gets better soon and he wants it”, “God blesses him, I hope he gets better soon and he wants it”, “The best pitch in his career”, “Everything will be fine, cheers, greetings, speedy recovery”, Don’t worry go to us in your best time for pa”, write the networks.

