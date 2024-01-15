FC Barcelona qualified against Barbastro for the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey and was fortunate that the draw gave them the lowest category rival for this new round. This would be a great opportunity for the young players of the Blaugrana team who are growing to be able to enjoy important quality minutes for the club in which they must demonstrate quality and stripes, and also help the most veteran members of the team to rest.
Unfortunately for the culé club Lamine Yamal will not be able to be among those chosen for the match, since he has a suspension from last season with the youth and here we tell you why and for how long:
Reason for the sanction
The young FC Barcelona winger was sent off last season against Málaga for allegedly hitting his opponent in the face with his arm. In the 60th minute, the images could not capture the alleged attack, but the referee recorded in the minutes that a player was hit and even needed to go to the doctor.
How long will he be sanctioned?
For this reason, the player was not only suspended for the previous Copa del Rey match against Barbastro, but for this match the sanction also remains and he will not be able to play against Unionistas. Unfortunately for Xavi he could have put the young player in to get important minutes and give rest to others while he continues his progression.
Players who could replace him in the second round
Given that he will not be able to be in the round of 16 match, more typical players in the Barcelona eleven such as Raphinha or Ferran Torres will take over the wing, unless the Spanish coach Xavi Hernández wants to try Vitor Roque on one wing or on the other. Joao Felix to changed band.
