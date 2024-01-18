In Guadalajara they do not consider the squad closed and they continue to look for reinforcements in the market, but the reality is that right now there are no more options. However, the option has been opened for the return of one of the fans' darlings, a player who left because he was not to Paunovic's liking and who wants to wear red and white once again, Jesús Ricardo Angulo.
Jesús Hernández reports that the player intends to leave Toluca and there is only one option in his mind, returning to Chivas, which is why he has called the board to offer his services now that Paunovic is no longer in charge of the club. In any case, and even if there was interest from the flock, his signing is not viable this winter due to regulation issues, since in recent months he had minutes with León and with his now team, the Red Devils, which is why he will not be able to play. minutes in the next six months with any other institution.
More news about Chivas
Sources report that the alternatives are still open, but it is not easy, both because of the club's finances, which are limited due to the enormous investment being made in the return of Javier Hernández.
If Chivas were really interested in the possible return of the 'canelo', they could manage his purchase right now and leave him in Toluca on loan for the rest of the tournament already in progress.
For now, Chivas is still in the market hunting for possible signings. Now that Alexis Vega has left the team, the team has certain resources to reinvest and Fernando Hierro's intention, as well as Gago's desire, is to get some piece with an offensive profile. In 90min we have informed you that Guadalajara knocked on the door of Necaxa to explore the option of Heriberto Jurado, however, it is not viable, both due to price and the position of the Aguascalientes team.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#can39t #Jesús #Angulo #return #Chivas #tournament
Leave a Reply