This is the first part of zero notifications, a newsletter in five installments with which we want to understand why it is difficult for us to get along with much of the technology that was supposed to be here to help us and, also, give some keys to improve this relationship. If you want to receive the rest of the deliveries every week in your email, you can sign up at this link.

In this series we are going to focus on five areas:

Our mobile.

Social networks.

The job.

Information.

And our privacy.

It is not only about recovering our attention and avoiding distractions as much as possible, but also establishing priorities and reserving time for what we really want to do, even if it costs us more to get down to it. Without forgetting, as we said, the responsibility of companies and platforms.

We will start by stopping at that device that we take everywhere and rightly so, because it is very useful. Thanks to the mobile, we never get lost, we are in contact with our family and we can read books and newspapers.

But it is also one of the greatest sources of discomfort and discomfort, mainly due to a dependency relationship that leads us to attitudes such as the following:

The first thing we do when we wake up and the last thing we do when we go to bed is look at our mobile.

We always have it close and we don’t dare go out without it.

We unlock the mobile around a hundred times a day, in case we have missed something, although we know perfectly well that this almost never happens.

This would not be a problem if everything were positive consequences and the mobile phone brought us happiness every day, but as the psychologist Catherine Price points out in her book How to break up with your phone (How to break up with your mobile)the high use of mobile phones, “especially for social networks” is associated with negative effects on our “self-esteem, impulsiveness, empathy, personal identity and self-image, as well as sleep problems, anxiety, stress and depression”.

In addition, we must bear in mind that when we try to spend less time with our mobile phones, we are faced with a device that contains dozens of applications and websites programmed by armies of engineers, with the help of much of what we know about our brains and our psychological and emotional needs. Its objective is precisely to keep us hooked, in an infinite loop of notifications and new content.

Let’s start with some general recommendations in case we want to depend less on this device, but let’s not forget that this is like trying to cross a six-lane highway on foot. The question is not “why aren’t you faster and more agile”, but “why aren’t there more bridges to get to the other side”. It is not that we are not ready for the technology, but rather that this technology has been designed with the knowledge that we are not.

Do we really spend so much time with the mobile?

We can check how much time we spend with the mobile and value it, if possible without crying. It depends on the mobile, but in Android we can see it in Settings > Digital Health and on iPhone in Settings > Screen time.

Right there we can see what we dedicate that time to and if we consider it well spent or if we would prefer to do other things. Maybe someone wants to spend 57 minutes a day arguing with strangers on Twitter, but they may not even know it was that long. In this same menu we can set usage limits for applications.

This is something that we will repeat over the next few weeks: notifications are the worst and you have to disable them all, also from the settings menu. And all means all: the vibration, the sound, the floating text balloon, and the red balloon that tells you how many messages you have left to read.

In the same notifications menu we can also activate the “do not disturb” option if we need to concentrate for a long time (or if we are driving). We can set a fixed schedule for this function (at night, for example) and exceptions for real emergencies, either for specific contacts or when they call us twice in a row in a few minutes.

In fact, this is one of the systemic problems that we mentioned: application notifications should be disabled by default and we should choose the few that we really need. But these companies live off our attention and notifications are one way to achieve it.

But… But they are notifications… They are… important… They are in red…

There is a way to check how many notifications we receive and how many are important: we can write them down. And also write down if they have been a) a waste of time, b) something that could wait or c) a really important notice.

But it is enough to remember that its objective is not that we do not miss a family medical emergency, but simply to keep us hooked for as long as possible.

To fully understand how it works, we have to go back to 1971, when the psychologist Michael Zeiler began a series of experiments with pigeons. If they pressed a button with their beak, a compartment with seeds would open up. During some tests, Zeiler programmed the button to always give food. In other cases, he only gave food from time to time. The animals pressed the button more insistently when they were not sure if there would be a prize or not.

As psychologist Adam Alter writes in his book IrresistibleWhen Twitter or Facebook or whatever app alerts us with a new notification, the brain’s reward circuit is activated, giving us a pleasant dose of dopamine. They are our warning that there may be seeds.

And we behave like pigeons: if a photo that we have published adds up to hundreds of I like On Instagram, this is an incentive to keep sharing content, just as the anticipation of posting something in anticipation of those seeds is also an incentive. Even just seeing a notice on your mobile that there is something new can already activate the dopamine circuit.

The design of the notifications is basically that of slot machines: lights, sounds, and random and unpredictable prizes. And the result, as James Williams writes in clicks against humanityis that we are pushed all the time to pay attention to nonsense.

What if my parents write to me?

Okay, we can turn on some notifications like:

WhatsApp. But only the personal messages; better mute all groups: In Settings > Notifications . Or in each group, in the three points in the upper right corner and then in mute notifications .

We can also leave the messaging notifications that we use at work, such as Slack and Teams, but with a schedule so that they do not reach us when our workday ends (we will talk more about this in another installment).

And we can always reactivate the ones we miss, if such a thing happens.

stupid sexy mobile

We are so used to taking out our mobile that we do it automatically, without having to be bored and even if we are trying to read, watch a movie or have dinner with friends. One way to avoid it or at least reduce the frequency is to create friction, an initial resistance to not do it almost automatically, without considering the possibility of not doing it.

Three examples:

The previous commitment : we can reserve a time each day to be without a mobile, either using the do not disturb function or leaving it in another room. According to Johann Hari in : we can reserve a time each day to be without a mobile, either using the do not disturb function or leaving it in another room. According to Johann Hari in The value of attention the studies that have been done show that these commitments help to carry out what we have proposed, especially if we also tell someone, such as a friend or our partner.

Think about what you want to do, if you have to do it now and if you can do something else instead . Another tip from Catherine Price. For example, are you just taking it for the sake of it? Can you leave it for later? Are you not watching a series?

Rearrange your mobile. Price proposes three categories in the installed applications:

Tools: maps, music, camera, weather, calls… Those are the only ones that should be on the home screen. Junk food: mail, social networks, games… These are applications that sometimes improve your life and sometimes are a waste of time or, worse, a source of discomfort. We must decide one by one if we delete them or not. In case of doubt, it is better to delete and reinstall only if we miss it. slot machines: social networks (also), shopping apps, some games… These must be deleted. I know that there are people panicking at the idea of ​​deleting the Twitter or TikTok app, but we will also dedicate a delivery to the networks and we will see the options we have.

What if I do a detoxification cure? Will I return with renewed willpower and less need to check my mobile?

“Dopamine fasting” and disconnecting from social networks for a week, or turning off your mobile phone and router for a few days are becoming more and more fashionable. A study published in the American journal Cyberpsychology, behavior and social networks in May 2022, it stated that a break in social networks for a week “is enough to lead to significant improvements in well-being”. These breaks help improve “self-control and awareness of the time and energy spent on the networks.”

As always, there are two buts:

Not everyone can frequently disconnect from networks or from the rest of the mobile and internet, including WhatsApp. For example, because of your work needs or because you have family responsibilities.

Johann Hari explains his experience of three months without internet in The value of attention and regrets that after that time he returned to similar habits. These breaks are like wearing a gas mask a couple of days a month against pollution —the aforementioned James Williams told him in an interview—: it’s something that can help, but it doesn’t affect systemic problems.

The changes must be long-term, as with the diet, and, as we have already said, they cannot depend only on our willpower, but also on changes in the attention economy. Of course, we have to do everything we can to recover our time and well-being, but let’s not forget what we said at the beginning: we are trying to cross a highway on foot.

In the next installment we will talk about how to cross the Katy Freeway, the widest highway in the world, with 26 lanes in some sections. I mean social media.

If you want to receive the rest of deliveries, you can sign up at this link.