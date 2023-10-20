Hundreds of tons of food, medicine and other humanitarian supplies have been waiting to enter Gaza for days. Israel has not authorized it and maintains its total siege on the Palestinian population. The Gazans travel south, amidst rubble, uncertainty and a latent concern that a ground invasion from Israel could begin at any moment. Hopes for opening a humanitarian corridor are dwindling as conditions in Gaza deteriorate.

The world has sent humanitarian aid, but Gaza still does not receive it. Most of the 2.3 million residents of the Gaza Strip depend on that aid, even before Israel intensified bombing of the area in response to the Hamas attack on October 7, which killed more than 1,400. Israelis.

The Gaza Strip is under an absolute blockade and the entry of humanitarian aid or the departure of refugees depends, for now, solely on Israel. On the border with the Israeli state, there are six crossings, but all of them were already closed even before the Hamas offensive. The Israeli warning to the Palestinians is to leave these areas. The only route left is the Rafah crossing, on the southern border that borders the Egyptian region of Sinai, but is also closed due to the fueled conflict.

Why isn’t help coming?

A question that the entire world asks. Presidents of several countries, political leaders and human rights organizations, but, above all, the Palestinians. Before violence broke out, according to the United Nations, more than 100 trucks of aid were entering each day. Today, Gaza has not received humanitarian aid for more than 10 days.

Planet Labs PBC took satellite images, which were analyzed by the AP agency, and show 55 trucks waiting in two lines, just half a kilometer from the Rafah crossing. The AFP agency points out that about 175 trucks are waiting with vital medicines, food and water, on the Egyptian side.

This image provided by Maxar Technologies shows aid trucks waiting on the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing on Friday, October 20, 2023. AP

One of the main problems in delivering aid is the state of the roads. The bombings have destroyed kilometers of roads or are full of concrete obstacles. Egypt has cleared the rubble and continues its work to repair the route to besieged Gaza.

Another factor, the Israeli bombings. Although Israel asked the Palestinians to take refuge in the south of the enclave, airstrikes were reported this Friday, which has prevented Egypt from entering safely.

“A drop in a bucket”

Aid, ultimately, depends on Israel. Whether or not Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accepts opening a humanitarian corridor for the thousands of Palestinians waiting in desperation. The World Health Organization (WHO) was among the first to warn of the humanitarian catastrophe that would come in the days after Israel’s counteroffensive. The entity warned that Gaza needed urgent access to receive aid and medical supplies.

Over the days, the United Nations, countries in Europe and America, as well as Africa and Asia have asked Israel to allow supplies to enter. But the Netanyahu Government is not willing, for now, to a humanitarian corridor. At the time, he said his refusal was because such aid could be diverted in favor of Hamas.

This Friday, October 20, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres arrived in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula in an effort to get aid to Gaza, but it is not yet clear when the delivery would begin.

“It is absolutely essential” the entry of aid, said Guterres, mentioning that it is an “urgent” operation to rescue people “in a state of war.”

It’s impossible to be at the Rafah crossing & not feel heartbroken. Behind these walls there are 2 million people in Gaza with no water, food, medicine, fuel. On this side, these trucks have what they need. We need to make them move—as soon as possible, as many as necessary. pic.twitter.com/GaogVeKtsl — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) October 20, 2023



In addition, he confirmed that there is an agreement between Israel, Egypt and the UN for the entry of aid “with a series of conditions”, but without a date. Another agreement without an established date for the entry of aid is that of the United States with Israel and also an agreement with Egypt.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak met with the leaders of Egypt and the Palestinian Authority in Cairo on Friday and agreed on the need to allow the entry of humanitarian aid.

The head of UN emergency operations, Martin Griffiths, declared this Friday that they are in “intense and advanced” negotiations so that this aid can be achieved as soon as possible. In the first instance, 20 trucks are expected to enter, which represents an insignificant number compared to the needs that Gaza has.

“It’s a drop in the ocean,” said Griffiths, who has repeatedly noted that Israel’s attacks have “stripped people of their dignity.”

Between life and death

The trucks represent, according to Guterres and Griffiths, a matter of life and death for Palestinians. “It is impossible to be here and not be heartbroken, there are two million people going through hardship, without food, without medicine… They need everything to survive,” said Guterres, from the Rafah border crossing.

The living conditions of the inhabitants of Gaza are getting worse and worse. According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), hospitals are on the brink and overcrowded with patients waiting to receive treatment. “We are concerned that 9,000 cancer patients lack adequate care due to conditions at Gaza’s only chemotherapy hospital,” a statement said.

Furthermore, they note that since October 7, at least 30% of all homes in the Gaza Strip have been destroyed, uninhabitable or damaged, according to the Gaza Ministry of Housing.

Addressing the UN Security Council, Griffiths said that in Gaza more than 3,000 people have died, more than 12,500 are injured, hundreds of people remain missing under the rubble and there are no estimates of how many have moved from the north to the south to escape from danger.

“We estimate that maybe up to a million people have fled their homes to other parts of Gaza, but we don’t really know,” he said.

Civilians who have nowhere to go because the bombings reach the north and the south. The shortages grow as missiles fly over Gaza. Essential supplies such as food, medicine and water are also running out, while hundreds of trucks loaded with these provisions wait, just a few kilometers away, from those who need them most.