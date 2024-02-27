“Today there is no consensus to officially send, assumed and supported, troops to (Ukrainian) soil,” but in terms of dynamics, nothing should be ruled out,” declared the French President Emmanuel Macron, host of a summit of support for Ukraine of 27 European governmentss, in the Elysée palace. That there is no consensus was certified by other leaders, such as Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who was opposed to the idea of ​​sending troops.

“We will do everything necessary to ensure that Russia cannot win this war,” said the French president before calling for a “wake-up” to guarantee Russian defeat. Macron announced the formation of an alliance of more than 20 countries to provide more weapons and ammunition to kyiv, among them “medium and long range missiles and bombs” that guarantee “in-depth attacks” against the invader.

It was the expected reaction after weeks of good news for Russian President Vladimir Putin. The withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka, the first Russian advance in more than a year and a half, was largely due to the Ammunition shortage affecting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's army after the failure of the offensive that sought, throughout the spring and summer, to break the triple line of the Russian front, in the south and east of the country.

After having halted the Russian advance in the summer of 2022 and forced Putin's soldiers to retreat by forced marches, the front stabilized at the end of 2022, but the Ukrainian offensive of 2023 did not prosper. The fall of Avdíivka marked a change of trend that favors the Kremlin.

Conference in support of Ukraine at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France.

“Right now, on a tactical level, Russia is winning the war,” Mira Milosevich-Juaristi, principal researcher at the Elcano Royal Institute, declared to the Madrid newspaper El País this weekend.

“It is conquering territory,” he added, “it has learned lessons, it has improved coordination between its different armies and its single command works much better than at the beginning (…) “It has known how to adapt its military industry to the weapons that the West provides to Ukraine and (although) it is not achieving its political objectives (…) at a tactical level it is winning.”

A similar opinion was expressed by Borja Lasheras, advisor to the European Union. “The military scenario for Ukraine now is negative because, in addition to the obvious ammunition problem, it also has a mobilization problem. In this phase, the window of opportunity is on the Russian side”, which today has 400,000 men on the front.

The European support expressed this Monday at the Elysée summit contrasts with the blockade that Trumpist Republicans maintain in Congress in Washington against the financial and military aid package to Ukraine for $61 billion promoted by President Joe Biden. The stopping of this aid is a political triumph for Putin that adds to his progress in the military field.

Ukrainian anti-aircraft gunners in the Donetsk region, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

But Russia does not have it all. As Scottish historian Niall Fergusson explained to the Parisian newspaper Les Echos this Tuesday, “the situation (for Ukraine) is better than it seems, even if there is a general climate of pessimism”. For the researcher, “the Russians have lost the naval battle, and that is very important: the use of marine drones by the Ukrainians has almost destroyed Russian dominance in the Black Sea.” And this proves that with the right weapons Ukraine hits hard.

“The situation is far from desperate,” says Fergusson, who predicts that “US aid (to kyiv) will be unblocked next month.” Therefore, he concludes, “It would be a fatal mistake for the West to throw in the towel in 2024.”

Do sanctions against Russia work?



The Elysée summit that Macron chaired this Monday focused its discussions on military and financial aid, much more than in sanctions. It is the correct reading at a time when, after the death in prison of the opponent Alexei Navalny, persecuted and imprisoned by the Putin regime, Biden announced a new package of sanctions against Russia, its allies and those who sell weapons to it amid skepticism. because Two years of similar measures have failed to bring down the Russian economy.

In an analysis on the subject, the Spanish newspaper El Mundo stated this weekend that “Russia is the most sanctioned country in the world.” An investigation by the famed law firm Baker McKenzie concluded that There are 16,000 Russian people, companies and public entities subject to sanctions applied by the United States and nearly 40 other countries.

Washington's announcement of new sanctions was followed by one from the European Union, the 13th since the beginning of the invasion. This time, it is not just Russian companies and organizations, but half a dozen countries that have helped Moscow evade sanctions. The measures cover four Chinese companies and others in Turkey, Serbia, India, Sri Lanka and Kazakhstan.

Sanctions have failed to break the Russian economy. Photo: Anatoly Maltsev. EFE

“Although it is necessary to continue applying them, it is clear that sanctions have a limited effect,” a European diplomatic source told EL TIEMPO in Paris. “In the long run, the Russian economy is going to end up hit hard, but before that it may take a long time, and in Ukraine we don't have much time,” he added.

After the first blow from the sanctions that followed the invasion in February 2022, The Russian economy appears to have recovered its pre-war growth rate: The International Monetary Fund predicts that the country will grow 2.6 percent in 2024, well above the G7 average. The public deficit is almost zero: 1.1 percent, largely because Putin prepared the country for several years by accumulating hundreds of billions of dollars in reservesa product of its gas and oil sales.

“Sanctions are not the way to combat Putin,” the weekly The Economist headlined in an extensive note this Friday. “Nothing replaces military aid to kyiv,” says the article, which shows that “the Russian economy has proven to be more resilient and the sanctions more permeable.” And he adds that “the war has shown how quickly global trade and financial flows find a way to circumvent the barriers placed in their path” by sanctions.

Attacks on Russia

The Russian takeover of Avdíivka, the resilience of the Russian economy, the unpunished elimination of opponents like Navalny and the evidence that Putin will sweep this year's presidential elections constitute a package of points in favor of the Kremlin leader that has made the West react.

This week, Sweden's entry into NATO was formalized, the most powerful military organization on the planet, which was experiencing a crisis before the invasion of Ukraine and which, due to Russian aggression, was shaken. Its members, starting with Germany, have embarked on a race of military rearmament that has not been seen since the Cold War.

But Western democracies supporting Zelensky on both sides of the Atlantic have been slow to guarantee weapons and the ammunition that kyiv needs. For this reason, consensus is growing in the sense of increasing the effort to supply more military equipment and doing so in a timely manner and without delays.

Western democracies supporting Zelensky on both sides of the Atlantic have been slow to guarantee weapons.

“The only way to achieve a just peace is to redouble support for Ukraine,” maintains the high representative of the European Union for foreign relations, the Spanish Josep Borrell, in a column in the French newspaper Le Monde. Everything indicates that, in 2024, European aid will grow, something that Macron and his guests at the Elysée seem to have finalized this Monday.

While left open the option, in the not immediate future, of sending Western troops to Ukrainian soil, The French president detailed the type of military aid that the countries represented at the summit agreed upon, and that seeks to solve the problems that Zelensky's troops are facing these days.

A senior European official present at the summit explained in an off-the-record talk with foreign correspondents that “it is quite clear that there are two fronts that we must resolve as soon as possible, one of weapons, and especially the type of weapons, and another of ammunition.”

“As for ammunition, we must not only multiply the quantity, but also ensure that they arrive on time and that the flow is continuous, since a pause can be the difference between winning or losing a city on the front,” he explained.

Regarding the type of weapons, the source explained that very soon “medium and long-range artillery must reach the Ukrainians, capable of hitting the Russian defenses while their vanguards attack, to weaken the support behind the assailants, the same as the supply chain”. In that field, he acknowledged, Europe and the United States have not done enough, “and that is largely why kyiv lost Avdíivka.”

Other taboo issues for the Western allies remained to be resolved at the Paris meeting. One of them: provide Ukraine with weapons and technology to increase attacks on Russian territory.

Ukrainian firefighters try to extinguish a fire after a missile attack in kyiv.

In a column on Friday in Le Figaro, French theologian and historian Jean-François Colosimo posited that The West stops preventing – as it has been doing as a condition of aid – kyiv from attacking the invader's land. According to Colosimo, “only a limited and controlled transfer of the conflict (to that land) will make Russians aware of the cruelty of a war whose reality the Kremlin hides from them.”

Two years after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and after a year and a half of stagnation on the front, the risk of seeing Russian troops advance has shaken Washington and the European Union, to the point of committing them to what would be a significant increased military and financial aid. Their governments know that Losing this war would not only be a defeat for Ukraine, but would have dangerous implications for Europe and America.. Therefore, even taboo topics are now on the table.

MAURICIO VARGAS LINARES

TIME ANALYST

