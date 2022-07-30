The chief oncologist at the Russian Ministry of Health and the head of the Russian National Research Center for Medical Radiology, Andrei Kaprin, revealed that medicine is currently unable to treat all types of cancer.

During a press conference, the doctor said: “Cancer cells can adapt to treatment and stop responding to treatment, which is one of the main puzzles in oncology. Look how we have advanced in medicine and treatment methods, but we cannot cure all types of cancer because the disease mutates, so cancer is considered a smart disease.” “.

He added, “There are cases in which the patient is treated with the most complex drugs, but then the drug stops affecting the tumor… In addition, there are cases in which doctors had to return to the initial option of chemotherapy after the subsequent options lost their ability to affect the tumor.”

It should be noted that the ForLife Oncology and Radiotherapy Forum will be held in Moscow from September 19-23, and will be attended by eminent experts in oncology from Russia and from around the world.