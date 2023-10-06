While European and Scandinavian destinations often rank at the top of global indices (such as the healthiest or best countries for raising children in the world), Canada has been quietly moving up those lists.

The rise has been especially evident in the latest index of most livable cities, carried out by the Economist Intelligence Unit, which named three of the North American cities among the top 10, a figure not achieved by any of the other countries that appear in the ranking.

The Canadian cities on the list are Vancouver (ranked fifth), Calgary (tied for seventh with Geneva) and Toronto (ranked ninth), each with perfect scores in healthcare and education. Those factors appeal to Canadians, who praise positive government policies that improve the quality of life in those localities.

“Our progressive politics and universal healthcare make Canada a wonderful place to live,” said Vancouver resident Samantha Falk.

“I can’t imagine living in a country where I have to worry about being able to see a doctor or take my child to the hospital, or risk bankruptcy for having cancer,” she said.

This sense of care extends beyond politicians, giving rise to a sense of community that improves livability both at work and at home.

“Canadians are known for their friendly and supportive nature, helping in schools, caring for the elderly and supporting entrepreneurs,” said Vancouver-based Jane Stoller, founder of Organized Jane, a life organization service. business.

“This sense of camaraderie fosters a positive environment in which people can thrive and feel fulfilled in both their personal and professional lives,” he added.

Canada’s investment in public transportation and transit systems also makes navigating its big cities easier.

Falk, who also lived in Montreal, Calgary and Toronto, didn’t get his driver’s license until he was 24, and a friend of his will finally get his at 53, simply because they didn’t need a car to get around.

What residents love most, however, is the nation’s strong connection to the outdoors.

“The three (most livable) cities, like so many cities in Canada, are located close to nature and have also incorporated it into their city design,” Falk said.

“There is the ravine system and beaches of Toronto; Mont Royal and the tree-lined streets of Montreal; and Vancouver has Stanley Park, one of the best examples of urban nature in the world,” he listed.

But even outside large cities, the focus on nature remains a prominent feature, reflecting the importance of nature to residents.

“We’re outdoor people!” Falk said.

Spread across the world’s second largest country (by land area), each of the three Canadian cities has its own unique appeal. We spoke to residents of each location to find out what keeps them living and loving their respective localities.

1. Vancouver

Located on the country’s picturesque west coast, Vancouver stood out as Canada’s most livable city thanks to sky-high scores on the culture and environment subindex, second only to Auckland, New Zealand, in the top 10. That’s a sentiment that share residents, who are impressed by the natural beauty here.

“Vancouver’s unique and beautiful combination of mountains and ocean makes it irresistible,” said Falk, who runs his eponymous communications firm out of the city.

“Even after 20 years living in Vancouver, the city still takes my breath away,” he admitted.

To make the most of the city and feel at home, you have to go out, even (and especially) when it rains, the resident commented.

An easy place to do this is Stanley Park, a 405-hectare public park in the center of the city that has a coastal rainforest with ancient trees, including the still standing stump of a 700- to 800-year-old red cedar called the Hollow tree.

For the truly hardcore, he recommended hiking the 1.8-mile Grouse Grind Trail up the side of Grouse Mountain.

“Often known as nature’s ‘Stairmaster,’ the trail will make you want to vomit, but the reward at the top is well worth it,” he said.

“Have a coffee or a glass of wine at the restaurant at the top of the mountain and enjoy the view,” he suggested.

For those who prefer quieter adventures, the food scene is hard to beat. “From fine dining restaurants to food trucks to farmers markets, you’ll never run out of deliciousness,” Stoller said.

Residents especially love Vancouver’s sushi, which she says is the best and cheapest restaurant selection outside of Japan.

The city has also fostered an entrepreneurial and collaborative mentality that creates a welcoming feeling of home.

“Vancouver people are open-minded, diverse and love coming together for artistic, technological or ecological initiatives,” Stoller said.

He also said the small geographic footprint keeps the city organized and creative.

“You won’t find as many big box stores here, which promotes shopping local and supporting the community. It’s a win-win,” he said.

2.Calgary

Located near the Rocky Mountains in the western province of Alberta, Calgary bested the other two Canadian cities with its perfect score on index stability (a measure of citizen unrest and government corruption).

Its residents describe Calgary as a small town that offers the amenities of a big city, while at the same time having a lower cost of living than other cities in the country.

“Despite being one of Canada’s largest cities, Calgary manages to retain a unique charm, which comes from friendly locals, a community-oriented mentality, and neighborhood-focused farmers markets,” said resident and blogger Lora Pope. travel.

“However, it does not lack trendy restaurants, cultural festivals and incredible nightlife,” added the neighbor.

The city is also diverse: the third most diverse in Canada with more than 240 ethnic backgrounds and 165 languages.

The city also has a lucrative oil and gas industry, a large white-collar business community, and an affordable cost of living.

“Calgarians have money and they love to spend it,” said Jessie P Cayabo, a communications professional who moved to the city from Edmonton three years ago.

That means the walkable downtown and surrounding areas are packed during the summer months, while suits and ties are traded in for Calgary Flames jerseys during hockey season, he said.

The Calgary Stampede, an annual event that begins the first Friday in July, is a 10-day cowboy-style festival and rodeo that attracts people from all over the world.

“People are going out. The patios are full and the restaurants are busy,” said Shannon Hughes, owner of the city-based advisory firm Captivate Benefits.

She suggested booking a spot at Major Tom Restaurant at sunset to truly appreciate the views of the mountains surrounding Calgary.

Like much of Canada, ease of access to nature improves the quality of life locally.

Calgary has the most extensive network of paved trails and bike paths in North America, with more than 1,000 kilometers of pedestrian and bicycle paths.

“My bike rides on these trails have led me to discover some of the city’s hidden gems, provided me with spectacular views, and given me the daily dose of the outdoors I crave,” Pope said.

Even in winter, the city has no shortage of activities, from skiing, skating, snowshoeing and even ice biking, and much of the infrastructure is still standing from the city’s hosting of the Winter Olympics. of 1988.

Residents admitted that winters are long and cold, so expats coming from warmer climates should invest in good quality winter gear.

3.Toronto

As Canada’s most populous city, Toronto combines a big-city atmosphere with more than 1,500 parks that keep residents connected to the outdoors.

With a perfect score in the stability subclassification, the city maintains a sense of security that allows people to feel comfortable whether walking, taking public transportation or cycling.

In particular, the human-centric infrastructure makes life much easier than in comparable large cities. Residents especially love the PATH, the pedestrian underpass that makes the Canadian winter more bearable.

“From my office to the airport, restaurants, shops and even doctor’s appointments, everything is conveniently accessible without needing a winter coat,” said Hoang Anh Le, who blogs at Luxury under Budget.

Fellow Toronto resident Kyra Marskell agrees, saying that while the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) is not without its flaws, having integrated transit options (most of which can be reached within four minutes) It makes a big difference when you come from a suburb where driving is the only option.

“We also have bike rentals throughout the city, which is a great eco-friendly option for commuting that I’ve enjoyed recently,” he added.

Toronto is also known for its diversity, with more than 51% of its residents born outside of Canada.

“It’s the only major Western city where the visible (non-white) minority is the majority,” said Marcus Räder, CEO and co-founder of the software company Hostaway.

“There are possibilities here to experience many cultures and languages, and Canada embraces multiculturalism rather than pushing assimilation.” This cultural diversity enriches the community through a variety of festivals, cuisines of all price points, and respect for sharing new ideas and ways of life.

Entrepreneurship also influences Toronto, from large companies (Uber, Google and Facebook have offices here) to startups.

In recent years, the city has become the third largest technology center in North America, just behind New York City and Silicon Valley.

And when you combine this tech boom with the city’s diverse community, the tech scene creates great exposure to people from different cultures and backgrounds, residents say.

“It’s interesting to learn cultural habits around people’s work and personal lives,” said Jonathan Azouri, CEO and co-founder of CatchCorner, a sports venue booking app.

“It’s almost like you get a sense of international work life experience without having to leave the city,” he said.

*This article was published on BBC Travel. Click here to read the original version.

