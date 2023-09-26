The Real Madrid coach position is one of the most coveted in the world of football and occupying it gives unparalleled prestige to the selected coach. This is because in the White House they have very high standards and demand results such as titles but also that the fans feel identified with the team they see on the playing field. This is just like what Zinedine Zidane and Carlo Ancelotti achieved in their last teams but now this place on the bench of the Spanish capital team will be empty since the Italian coach will leave office to be Brazil coach at the end of this season. .
Given this situation, the Iberian media have begun to look for names for the coach position and the one that was mentioned the most was Xabi Alonso. The former midfielder is in charge of the Bayer Leverkusen project which, since he took the reins of the team, has improved the performance of his players but has also managed to ensure that the results accompany him. He took over in October 2022, with a season limited by the World Cup in Qatar, with the team very close to the relegation spots and managed to lead it to qualification for the UEFA Europa League as well as the semifinals of said international tournament.
All this work is being reflected in this beginning of the season for the Leverkusen team since it is at the top of the Bundesliga (along with Bayern Munich) but with a very entertaining and offensive level of play that will surely be liked by Real Madrid fans in case it happens. These are the numbers for Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen, who remain undefeated in 2023/24, so far:
|
MATCHES PLAYED
|
VICTORIES
|
TIES
|
GOALS IN FAVOR
|
GOALS AGAINST
|
7
|
6
|
1
|
29
|
6
It should also be noted that, on several occasions, Carlo Ancelotti was consulted at a press conference about these rumors and what he thinks of Xabi Alonso as a coach, a person and players, and only praise for the Italian coach came out of the Italian coach’s mouth. world with the Spanish National Team in South Africa 2010.
Obviously, Xabi Alonso came through the ranks of Real Madrid between the 2009/10 and 2014/15 seasons in which he won 6 titles with the team, including the 2013/14 UEFA Champions League. This allows you to get to know the club in a different way, knowing everything it takes to succeed in the most won4 team in European football.
