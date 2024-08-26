NAIROBI, Kenya — Actors on stage reached into their pockets, each pulling out and unfurling a Kenyan flag before a silent crowd. They began reciting the names of the dozens of people they say were killed by security forces in the mass protests that have convulsed Kenya for months. As they waved the flags, several members of the audience wrapped their own flags around themselves, some crying.

“The flag is no longer a cloth fluttering on a flagpole and distant from the people,” said Ngatia Kimathi, one of the actors in the play presented at a theatre in Nairobi, the capital, in an interview.

“The flag has become a symbol of unity and a symbol of people’s power,” added Kimathi, who was arrested during the protests. “In these times of death, but also of hope, everyone clings to it.”

Kenyan law specifies that the national flag must be displayed only on government property or on holidays and that violators can be prosecuted. The rules were introduced in the 1960s to limit desecration of the flag.

But as anti-government protests have rocked the East African nation, demonstrators have embraced the flag as a symbol of solidarity against a political class they say is corrupt and has left the country with grinding poverty, soaring debt, unemployment and poor infrastructure.

Lawyers, protesters and activists report that dozens of demonstrators have been arrested while carrying nothing but the flag. Protesters risk two months in prison or a $15 fine.

Youth-led protests that began in mid-June against proposed tax increases have evolved into broader calls for President William Ruto to resign. According to human rights groups, at least 60 people have been killed, hundreds have been arrested and dozens more have been abducted and tortured.

Ruto abandoned tax increases and sacked his cabinet. However, he reappointed many of the same officials, often wealthy, to office, further angering protesters, who vowed to return to the streets.

Protesters have worn the flag as a scarf or bandana or tied it to their belts and bags. They have draped the flag over coffins and corpses of protesters. They have handed folded flags to the relatives of the deceased.

Young people, chanting “Ruto Must Go,” have also waved the flag at nightclubs, concerts and vigils.

At a protest in June, Shakira Wafula, a fitness instructor, was among demonstrators who engaged in a fierce battle with police. Hours later, she sat down to rest on a corner near parliament. When security forces caught up with her and demanded that she leave, Wafula — exhausted, runny, eyes burning from tear gas — refused. Clinging to a metal fence, she dared police to move her.

He then raised his fist in the air while holding the Kenyan flag. The confrontation with officers was broadcast on news broadcasts and widely shared on TikTok. Some protesters said Wafula gave them the courage to take to the streets.