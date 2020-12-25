Last Saturday, Raphael gave a concert at the Wizink Center that has generated a lot of controversy. The reason is because the Madrid venue hosted 5,000 people who attended the recital from the singer. Despite complying with all security measures, many users shared their outrage through social networks over the danger of contagion involving an event of these characteristics.

Also, the concert took place just one day later that the authorities of the Spanish capital announced the ban on meeting more than six people during the Christmas holidays. This motivated the concert to become trending topic throughout the day.

Behind closed doors

Since last March those same stands brought together 10,000 people to enjoy Camela, no other musical event in Spain had received such an audience. It just so happens that This venue is used by the Real Madrid basketball section and Movistar Estudiantes for their games in the Endesa League.

But to play their matches, both teams they are forced to do it behind closed doors. There is a reason to explain it: sports events depend on the Government and the Higher Sports Council (CSD). To date, these events with the public have not been authorized, so they must play no spectators in the stands.

Mosqueo

According to the newspaper The reason, Madrid players have not been oblivious to the dust raised for the interpreter’s concert. As reported by the aforementioned media, the white template He does not understand how 5,000 people could enter the pavilion where they have to play behind closed doors.