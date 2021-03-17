In the Atlético environment it is regretted that the rojiblancos will have to play twice away from home in these eighth of Champions (in Bucharest and in London), but Chelsea only one, because the return is at home. What’s more, the team blue He is the only one of the English with such privilege, because Manchester City and Liverpool they played the round trip on neutral ground, specifically in Budapest. Why one yes and others no?

The restrictions due to the coronavirus have disrupted the plans of the Champions (and the Europa League) and travel problems have forced some parties to change the scene. Atlético knows it well. But For each case you have to go to the regulations of the country with respect to the rest. Thus, for example, the first leg could not be played at the Wanda Metropolitano, because Spain did not admit the entry of flights from England. There is an exception, which is the one that allows the rojiblancos to play in London: You can travel from the UK if you are a resident back to Spain.

Quarantine in Germany

Like Atlético, two other teams had to have visited England in the round of 16: Leipzig and Mönchengladbach, rivals Liverpool (last week) and Manchester City, respectively. But they they have not traveled to the island. German regulations forces a two-week quarantine Imposed and unavoidable if you arrive from the United Kingdom, so, as happened in the first leg matches, both originally scheduled for Germany, they have had to find a new setting. In this case, Budapest has hosted the four duels.

It is true that the field factor is reduced in football without an audience, But it is also true that, in the current circumstances, the trips are more cumbersome and exhausting and those of the Cholo have a double turn. A) Yes, Atleti will be in London in a bubble Y You will not be able to leave the hotel except to play, not even for a walk. Nor does the press travel from Spain to the meeting.