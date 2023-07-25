A win-win situation. This is how the imminent arrival of Calvin Stengs (24) titled within Feyenoord, which transfers 6 million euros to OGC Nice, which had rented it to Antwerp last season. The market value of the former AZ attacker is expected to rise again soon, now that he will play football under his former coach Arne Slot.
Dennis van Bergen, Nik Kok
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Calvin #Stengs #prefers #transfer #Feyenoord #longer #stay #Antwerp
Leave a Reply