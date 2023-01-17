With video Gerald Vanenburg sent Mo Ihattaren photos of overweight Ronaldo: “You look like that too”

Former top football player Gerald Vanenburg has spoken extensively about the period in which he tried to prepare Mohamed Ihattaren for the first team at Ajax. For the technique trainer, the feeling prevails that the talent has thrown in its own glasses. “Wanting to succeed at all costs, that’s what it lacks,” said the former international on the Ziggo program Rondo.