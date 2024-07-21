SIf you want to enjoy a moment of relaxation to forget about stress, California has just what you need. The Golden State is home to three of the best hot springs in the country. Learn all the details and exactly where they are located.

Besides that Hot springs can give you a moment of placidity, Consider that they will help improve your blood circulation, reduce stress and relieve certain skin conditions, so they can be a great alternative to enjoy during this summer vacation.

Although there are different places throughout the United States that offer this type of experience, USA Today He set himself the task of listing the top ten that offer therapeutic baths and found that three of them are located in California.

At number 4 on the list were Glen Ivy Hot Springs, Located in Temescal Valley, Southern California, these hotels can provide you with an ideal getaway to recharge your batteries.

This place offers various experiences such as the possibility of covering yourself with detoxifying clay, moisturizing your skin with steam, as well as try different areas hidden among a beautiful landscape where you can take baths with warm minerals.

The place also has different swimming pools, Of course, most of them will offer you a hot dip, but there are also some cold ones, another one more dedicated to training and one just for enjoyment.

The place is located at 2500 Glen Ivy RoadTemescal Valley, 92883, California.

At number 6 is a second place from California, it is the Sycamore Mineral Springs Resort and Spa, located in San Luis Obispo, central California.

The reason why this place was considered in the ranking is that allows you to rent intimate outdoor jacuzzis by the hour located on the mountainside. If you prefer to travel in a group, you can go to the Oasis Waterfall Lagoon area, which is available for up to 20 people.

Consider that all the rooms and suites in this place They have their own jacuzzi on the balcony or you can go to the pools in the courtyard filled with natural mineral water.

It is located exactly at 1215 Avila Beach DriveSan Luis Obispo, 93405, California.

The last California spot to appear on the list is Séc-he Spa, Located in Palm Springs, this space is owned by the Agua Caliente tribe of Cahuilla Indians and among the attractions you will find are 22 private baths where guests can relax and even go skinny dipping if they wish.

Also You can enjoy other experiences such as aromatherapy showers, a eucalyptus steam room and a menthol inhalation sauna. Alternatively, there is a huge outdoor pool with a waterfall on the terrace.

It is located exactly at 200 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Palm Springs, 92262, California.

California has some of the best hot spring resorts. Photo:Glen Ivy Hot Springs Share

The list of the 10 best hot springs in the United States

Although the three have already been mentioned best places to enjoy a hot spring bath in the state of California, USA Today’s list included ten, here is the full list: