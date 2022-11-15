Many decades ago the renting, a rental modality that is characterized by its long duration, has been installed in our lives. In recent years, this leasing system has taken root in the automotive sector. companies and offers renting of vehicles are multiplying, and more and more drivers opt for this option and give up buying their own car. But, if we think about it, it is still a payment for the use of a service that, in addition, we already know well in other sectors such as entertainment in streamingmusic, cloud technology…

Although many do not know it, the renting It is also very useful for hiring technological equipment, including mobile phones. Today, it is no longer necessary to purchase the latest model of smartphone to enjoy this device, it is enough to pay a single monthly fee for it.

The advantages of renting of mobiles are numerous: the mobile is always brand new, so it is in perfect conditions of use; It is not necessary to contribute an economic amount up front and the cost that is paid each month is fixed, so that unforeseen expenses are avoided; The service includes all-risk insurance that covers any type of incident (breakage, theft, accidental damage, among others); you can renew the phone at any time for a completely new one; the circular economy is promoted…

Just by opening the box, a mobile phone loses 30% of its value. We don’t make it profitable either, because we leave it in a drawer until its price is zero Pablo Blanco, CEO of Rentik

All these benefits have not gone unnoticed by users. An independent study carried out by the consulting firm IO Investigación on a representative sample of 1,500 people reveals that 38% of Spaniards –almost four out of ten– are willing to switch to the renting of mobile devices. This percentage reaches 40% in the case of women between 35 and 54 years of age, since they consider that this contributes to alleviating expenses in the family economy, something that becomes even more important in a period of inflation like the current one, which punishes strongly to domestic finances.

For a few months now, renting a latest-generation mobile phone at a more than affordable price has been possible thanks to rentika company specialized in renting of smartphones that has a wide range of terminals, including the best brands on the market (Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, ZTE and Apple iPhone) for any natural person. Its operation is simple and fast, since the contracting process is done on-line through its website and it only takes two minutes. However, Rentik services can also be contracted in more than 800 physical stores, such as those of Phone House.

Once the renting, the time has come to have the phone – which is free and is not linked to any specific company. The customer will receive it free of charge at home within a period of approximately 72 business hours (three more days in the case of the Balearic Islands and ten business days if the delivery is in the Canary Islands). Each month, a charge will be made on the card provided by the user, which can range from 12 euros per month, depending on the phone chosen.

unstoppable growth

“We are growing in recent weeks at a rate of 200%”, admits the general director of Rentik, Pablo Blanco. The usual thing is that the contract lasts 24 months, which guarantees that the client will release a mobile every two years. After that period, the most frequent thing is to return the phone to get a new one. renting and brand new another device, although the operation can also be extended for another 12 months (with a 25% discount). If it is finally decided not to renew it, it is enough to hand over the phone.

The service goes further, as it includes all-risk insurance with numerous coverages, ranging from robbery and theft to screen breakage, liquid spills, fraudulent use and accidental damage, among others. And in the event of an accident, the user will receive a replacement terminal. This point is significant, since the IO Investigation survey shows that almost half of Spaniards have faults in their mobile and, on average, 22% spend more than 200 euros to repair it, so deciding on a replacement option renting it makes all the sense. For this reason, the greatest advantage of this type of service such as the one provided by Rentik is that, in case the device breaks down, the client receives a new one.

In this same study, seven out of ten respondents consider that the current price of mobile phones on the market is excessively expensive to be devalued so soon. “Just by opening the box, a mobile phone loses 30% of its value. We don’t make a profit on it either, because we leave it in a drawer until its price is zero”, agrees Pablo Blanco. Something logical, on the other hand, due to the constant evolution of technology. “It is a sector with a very high innovation and turnover. We have not implemented 5G and we are already talking about 6G ”, he points out. Therefore, his opinion is emphatic. “With Rentik, the customer goes from having the phone they can afford to owning the one they want,” he adds.

An argument that convinces people of all ages, from young people – who in this way can access the terminal they want, but who could not afford it if they paid in cash –, as well as families, who see how their power has decreased acquisitive after the continuous rises in interest rates. Yet another reason that explains why it is a good decision to trust Rentik.