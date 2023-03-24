Why Buongiorno mamma 2 is not on air tonight: the reason

Why Buongiorno mamma 2 tonight – Friday 24 March 2023 – is not broadcast on Canale 5? We tell you right away: no cancellations or moves. The fiction is not broadcast simply because last Friday (March 17) the last episode with the finale of the second season was aired. From tonight, for three evenings, Felicissima sera – All inclusive, the Pio and Amedeo show will be broadcast on Friday evening on Canale 5.

However, the many fans of the TV series are now wondering whether or not there will be a Buongiorno mamma 3. Surprisingly, Elena Bucaccio, screenwriter of the TV series, made an important revelation: the third season will take place: “The series has its own very important conclusion, but in my opinion a third season could be done. Obviously with very busy actors like Raoul Bova and Maria Chiara Giannetta, a square should be found. However, Lux Vide loves this fiction very much and Mediaset would also like to do it. There is no shortage of creativity, ideas and the desire to continue”. In short, there are all the conditions to move forward.

Streaming and TV

We have seen why Buongiorno mamma 2 is not broadcast tonight, but where to see or review the various episodes on TV and live streaming? The TV series, as mentioned, was aired on Friday evenings at 21.40 on Canale 5. Not just TV. It is also possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones thanks to an internet connection.