Urbanization is one of the most important global trends of the 21st century. Today, more than half of the world’s population lives in cities and 15% of them are people with disabilities. Today, there are more 60-year-olds than five-year-olds. By 2050, 70% of the world’s population will live in urban communitiesincluding more than 2 billion people with disabilities and older (this last group will represent 21% of the total population).

As populations grow and age rapidly, it is essential that urbanization plans and policies respond to the rights and needs of older people and people with disabilities. The objective is to address risks, prevent growing inequalities and ensure that the obligations established by the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD), as well as recognize their contributions to their families, neighborhoods and countries. These communities are repeatedly deprived of their rights due to aspects such as limited access to public transportation; architectural barriers that hinder their mobility; lack of spaces and services (such as the absence of accessible toilets or the lack of information in braille or audio, for example) that limits their participation in society; social isolation due to lack of infrastructure or discrimination and widespread stigma towards people with disabilities.

Building an inclusive and accessible future for all can only be achieved by promoting and adopting inclusive and sustainable urban policies, services, infrastructure and products that work and make life easier for all people. The inclusive urban planning models of Curitiba (Brazil), the transport systems to improve accessibility in Mexico, or the mobile solutions for people with visual disabilities in Bangalore (India) are good examples of this.

Accessibility is a right and a precondition for people with disabilities and the elderly to participate in the life of their communities. Accessibility means ensuring that they have access to the physical environment around them, transportation, information such as reading material, communication technology, and all other systems on an equal footing with others.

If cities and local governments are not aware and educated about accessibility, they may continue to adopt strategies, policies and programs that can reinforce existing barriers and create new accessibility problems instead of bridging the gap and counteracting marginalization and the exclusion of people with disabilities.

Co-directed by the constituent groups of older people and people with disabilities of the General Assembly of Partnersthe world blind union and World Enabled, he Accessibility Caucus is an alliance that includes representatives of organizations of people with disabilities and older people, networks, associations and strategic allies. They work collectively to advocate for accessibility and inclusion in urban design and hold local and regional governments accountable.

Part of the objectives promoted by the Caucus is to ensure the participation of these people in all stages of development, implementation and monitoring of programs, policies and practices. They also recommend the design of indicators to measure and monitor inclusion and accessibility, and encourage the promotion of inter-institutional coordination at the local, regional and national levels. For this, it is important that local and regional governments put into practice the Pact for the Future of Humanity, which was approved by the organization of United Cities and Local Governments (UCLG) in it Daejeon UCLG World Congress in 2022.

Also, although many governments have ratified the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, there are still many gaps in the application and lack of compliance with these rights. There is no Convention on the Rights of Older Persons and the application of the Madrid International Plan of Action on Aging, of a voluntary nature, is scarce. As a result, it is necessary to act in accordance with the legal obligations and responsibilities of governments at all levels to promote, protect and fulfill human rights for all, including the right to equal access to services and spaces, the right to live independently and participate in the community.

Ultimately, accessibility is a human right, a precondition for inclusion and a prerequisite for the realization of all other rights. Acknowledging this requires accepting that universal accessibility is a public good and an integral component of the Right to the City. As established in the eighth paragraph of the Katowice Declared Actionswhich says that “accessibility for all and universal design are an integral part of the solution to the challenges of urbanization, including the urban crisis, and constitutes the agent of transformative action for a more equitable urban future”.

Katherine Kline is a collaborator of the United Nations Association for Non-Governmental Organizations. Hannes Juhlin Lagrelius He is coordinator of the Global Program for Inclusive and Accessible Urban Development of the World Blind Union. Both are co-chairs of the General Assembly of Partners for Seniors and People with Disabilities.

