Good management of our finances can help us achieve the objectives and goals of our day to day. But it is not always easy. Where to start? Making a budget is the first thing recommended by Xavier Puig, professor of Economics and Business at the Universitat Pompeu Fabra Barcelona School of Management. “It is like the rudder of a ship. It allows you to be in control, decide which course to choose and where you want to go ”, compares Puig during an interview in Much to do, the CaixaBank content program designed to promote financial education and increase the knowledge of the population in basic concepts about personal finance.

The basis of a good budget is the control of income and expenses. Puig recommends writing them down in a notebook or using a spreadsheet on the computer. An essential step, qualifies the expert, is to classify the expenses and evaluate them: which are the most important? Which ones can we try to reduce? “The important thing is to be consistent and rigorous when controlling them,” he points out. The latter, for Puig, is of the utmost importance, since, being constant in that control, we can realize if we have duplicate expenses, if we pay for services that we do not use or if prices have risen. “Knowing that already helps you reduce them,” he says.

The second point is to set a goal that guides us when making the right financial decisions in pursuit of the goal. “I’m not talking about a savings objective, which is also about things that go beyond money: making ends meet, going on a trip, having a mattress for unforeseen events, getting an apartment …”, explains Puig.

Once the budget is planned, it is important not to leave it forgotten in a drawer and review the data periodically. This review, advises the economist, depends on whether that person has a stable income or not. In the first case, an annual or quarterly control is correct and in the second, the most appropriate is a monthly review. “It will help you to know if your goals are being met, if they are feasible or you have to change your financial plan to achieve them,” he says.

These recommendations are closely linked to the interview that actor Antonio Banderas also offered to Much to do, the CaixaBank program that seeks to promote financial culture in society. In it, the Malaga artist talks about the importance of the culture of effort in his career and how he has managed his professional career to achieve each of his goals along the way.

CaixaBank Life, CaixaBank’s financial culture portal

Leaders of sport, gastronomy, culture, among others, will go through this year Much to do to tell, through his personal experience, the importance of knowing and knowing how to handle financial concepts such as entrepreneurship, savings, investment, family finances, debt or bank security.

CaixaBank has also created, together with the program Much to do, CaixaBank Life, a hub located within the entity’s portal, where it offers, through digital content and free audiovisual resources, keys that serve to improve the knowledge of financial education for anyone who needs it.