The wife of Bruce Willis she let herself go to another outburst, telling all those who follow and support her every day, why the people who are part of their life are “nervous” at the idea of ​​going to see her husband after the sad diagnosis.

Even Emma Heming’s life has changed since Bruce Willis received the news from doctors. First there was talk of aphasia, but then the stark reality emerged: frontotemporal dementia. It is a condition that affects the brain and which leads to movement disorders, language, mood swings, inability to listen to others and even to recognize the closest people. Unfortunately, to date, there is no cure.

There are times when I’m in it, ready to win and times when I can’t even concentrate. People are nervous about coming, they are not used to seeing the person they knew in a different state. This can get a little tricky.

Emma Heming in her own words explained why does not ask for help to others, to friends of Bruce Willis. He knows what it means to them to visit him.

Once you get this diagnosis, people tend to write you off. I’m turning my pain into purpose. I try to stay positive. It’s really about flipping the script and changing the inner discourse.

Bruce Willis’ wife then thanked all the virtual supporters who send her messages of affection and support every day, thanks to which she finds the strength to carry on.

The actor’s life is no longer the same, but every day his own large extended family she does everything to make things better for him and to make him appreciate every single moment, even if sometimes it is more difficult than you can imagine.