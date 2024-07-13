Why Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Has Arrived on Nintendo Switch? The producer of this version of the game, Ryunosuke Hagiwara, answered this question during an interview in which he also addressed several other issues.
“When we conducted research on Ace Combat users around the world, it turned out that there are users who are interested in the series but cannot play it because they don’t own a console“, explained Hagiwara. “That’s why we decided to release a Switch version of the latest title in the series, so that more people can enjoy it.”
“Based on the results of our user survey, we only started considering expanding the game to other platforms around 2022,” the producer explained of the timeline. “From there, we decided to develop the product on Switch, and after a process of trial and error to achieve satisfactory quality, we arrived at the launch.”
The technical features of the Nintendo Switch version
Available for a couple of days now, the Nintendo Switch version of Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown attempts to offer a graphically superior experience. similar to what we saw on PS4 and Xbox One: a work that required several revision and optimization processes.
“We had to do a lot of trial and error to balance Ace Combat’s graphical quality with a frame rate that didn’t compromise the experience,” Hagiwara said. “By analyzing the problems of each mission and stage individually and optimizing in sequence, we were able to achieve a satisfactory result.”
The Nintendo Switch version of Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown runs at 720p in both docked and portable mode, aiming for 30 fps. The port was made in collaboration with an external studio but under the supervision of Team Aces.
#Bring #Ace #Combat #Skies #Unknown #Nintendo #Switch #Producer #Speaks
Leave a Reply