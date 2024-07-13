Why Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Has Arrived on Nintendo Switch? The producer of this version of the game, Ryunosuke Hagiwara, answered this question during an interview in which he also addressed several other issues.

“When we conducted research on Ace Combat users around the world, it turned out that there are users who are interested in the series but cannot play it because they don’t own a console“, explained Hagiwara. “That’s why we decided to release a Switch version of the latest title in the series, so that more people can enjoy it.”

“Based on the results of our user survey, we only started considering expanding the game to other platforms around 2022,” the producer explained of the timeline. “From there, we decided to develop the product on Switch, and after a process of trial and error to achieve satisfactory quality, we arrived at the launch.”