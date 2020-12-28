There are sixteen anti-Semitism officers in Germany. One for the federal government and one for each federal state – that’s actually seventeen. But there is no anti-Semitism officer in Bremen. And not because there is no anti-Semitism in Bremen, on the contrary. But because the Jewish community had a different idea.

It takes the position: Instead of managing the existing anti-Semitism, one should approach the matter differently. “We see no use in it. An anti-Semitism commissioner as an institution is a failure of the democratic society that has come to life, ”says Grigori Pantiyelev from the Jewish community in Bremen. For decades, Jewish life has been taking place “behind the fence and under police guard,” says Pantiyelev. “The longstanding strategy of combating anti-Jewish resentment has failed. There is no normality in the relationship between the majority society and the Jews in Germany. “

For years, the Jewish Community has therefore been working on building a forum in which as many different social actors as possible can get involved in Jewish life in the city. This became reality on November 20, 2019, under the impression of the attack on the synagogue in Halle.

“Jewish life should become more visible in everyday life”

The Bremen citizens decided on that day to turn the previously loose association into an institution. Senators and members of parliament, representatives of the Protestant and Catholic churches as well as the Muslim religious community sit at the table as well as the state center for political education, the German-Israeli society and business associations, currently a total of 35 people who have been divided into different working groups.

“The aim of all working groups: Jewish life should be made more visible in everyday life,” says Dorothee Krumpipe, spokeswoman for the mayor, Frank Imhoff, who is patron of the now institutionalized forum alongside Mayor Andreas Bovenschulte.

[Alle aktuellen Entwicklungen in Folge der Coronavirus-Pandemie finden Sie hier in unserem Newsblog. Über die Entwicklungen speziell in Berlin halten wir Sie an dieser Stelle auf dem Laufenden.]

This emphasis is important to Grigori Pantiyelev: “Our vision is less the fight against something, but for something. In our case for Jewish life. The forum should be an attempt to bring committed people together, where they have an active social position and charisma, so that they can learn directly from us what local Jewish life needs. “

The Federal Government’s Anti-Semitism Commissioner, Felix Klein, also praised the forum: “The forum is a great idea, really great. I would also encourage all federal states to set up such a forum. ”He had repeatedly pleaded for the appointment of an anti-Semitism officer in Bremen, which was not well received by the community.

“The fight against anti-Semitism is not a job for the Jews”

“I suspect that in parts of the Jewish community my recruiting for an anti-Semitism officer could be perceived as pressure. I would regret that. ”He continues to believe that the two are not mutually exclusive, but rather complement each other, especially when it comes to coordination. “But I also say: an anti-Semitism officer against the vote of the Jewish community would not make sense.”

“The fight against anti-Semitism is not a job for the Jews,” says Grigory Pantiyelev. “Our task is to rebuild Jewish life that was destroyed in Germany and is now a tender plant that is shaky and not yet able to stand on its own two feet.”

Through the different actors in the forum, the central concern is carried back to the respective communities, according to the objective. Because there is more to Jewish life than being a victim of anti-Semitism.

The problem that Felix Klein – like his counterparts in the federal states – is always perceived as an “anti-Semitism officer” and not also as a “representative for Jewish life in Germany”, which is also part of his official title, is also seen by Klein – and he hopes that this will change by next year at the latest. That is when the year “1700 years of Jewish life in Germany” is celebrated.