In Brazil, racism is still one of the biggest social problems in the country. In an attempt to counteract this type of inequality, Luiza Trajano only trains black executives in the Magazine Luiza program, her company, for which she has received praise and criticism. So much is its weight in the country, that it has come to speculate with the participation of the businesswoman in the presidential race of Brazil.

Luiza Helena Trajano managed to turn her family’s company into one of the richest corporations in the country, Magazine Luiza or Magalu, who sell wholesale. In recent years, aware of her privileged position in the country, the businesswoman has tried to apply inclusive selection processes in Magazine Luiza.

In the past two years, the company has limited its executive training program to recent college graduates, to provide more opportunities for young people. But recently, the corporation decided to go one step further: since September 2020, the program is solely focused on black people.

“Respect for people, the environment and corporate governance is absolutely fundamental for us,” said the billionaire on her Twitter account.

Pride to see or #Magalu integrating the B3 Business Sustainability Index card! I respect people, the environment and corporate governance, and it is absolutely fundamental for us! https://t.co/NfuGarMq4A – Luiza Helena Trajano (@luizatrajano) January 4, 2022



A decision that earned him thousands of compliments, but also a lot of criticism – especially from the Brazilian right wing.

In fact, the hashtag #MagaluRacista went viral on social networks, and had such an impact that even personalities close to President Jair Bolsonaro tried to open an investigation against the company for “violating constitutional protections.” However, many Brazilians considered it a good option to balance the scale of the tremendous inequality that exists in Brazil and open debate about it.

“All the companies talked about it and everyone had an opinion about it (…) Opening this debate is essential because in Brazil we tend to avoid these great taboo topics, which nobody talks about,” said Paula Pessoa, an executive of the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, to the newspaper ‘The New York Times’.

And it is that Brazil is a country heavily besieged by racism. He left slavery in 1888, one of the nations in the region that took the longest to do so. And since then, the policies of “white assimilation” created a very unequal society in racial terms, to the point that many Afro-descendants did not consider themselves as such. Something that began to change during this 21st century, with the empowerment of black movements and the increasing demands of the country’s majority race.

People with a banner that reads “Black lives matter” march during a protest against racism and police violence amid the new Covid-19 pandemic in Niteroi, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Thursday, June 11 2020. © Silvia Izquierdo / AP

However, from public institutions -especially the Army and the police- discrimination is still very pronounced. Far from being isolated incidents, the figures show that the Brazilian police kill mostly poor and black people.

In the last decade alone, the police have killed more than 33,000 civilians, of whom at least 75% were black men.

In addition, this discrimination is also evident in public and work spaces, since blacks have greater difficulty in ascending to positions of power in a company. Some trends that from Magalu try to reverse.

“When I arrived in Magalu, I saw that the people, in fact, were prepared to receive me. And that was my fear. How would I grow if the director didn’t give me a chance? But here I have a voice and I feel welcome,” he says to the Brazilian media ‘UOL’ Gislaine Cruz, graduated in Public Policy and worker in the commercial sector of Magalu.

However, not so far back in time, in 2019 – before applying the executive program – Maganzine Luiza also had a discriminatory tendency. Of its employees, 53% considered themselves black, but only 16% held positions of power.

It is necessary to treat equally those who are equal and unequal those who are unequal so that, in the end, everyone has the same opportunities

Faced with criticism of “positive racism” after launching the executive program only for blacks –announced with a video on YouTube-, the company was blunt and accepted the Constitution of Brazil, which maintains that “to guarantee equality, as stated in the Magna Carta, it is necessary to treat equally those who are equal and unequal those who are unequal so that, in the end, everyone starts from the same place and can have the same opportunities. “

The feminist position of Luiza Trajano

Luiza Trajano is also a declared feminist. In 2013, she founded the Brazilian Women’s Movement, a supra-party movement that pursues the greater role of women in national politics. Currently, it already has more than 100,000 affiliates.

The group defends causes such as menstrual dignity -with equal access to menstrual hygiene products-, access to politics and positions of power in the public and private business sphere.

We need to mobilize so that the veto is appreciated at the sessão de hoje. A menstrual poverty is serious and real matter. It had a devastating impact on health, education and dignity of menstruation. – Grupo Mulheres do Brasil (@GrupoMulheresBR) December 17, 2021



Struggles that have made Trajano win a position in Brazilian politics, despite apparently being on the fringes of membership in no party. So much so, that it was rumored that the billionaire would run for the next 2022 elections, something that she herself has denied.

“We are 100,000 women fighting for peace. That opportunity was born and you are seeing that women are still not looking to be presidents yet, if not vice presidents, to show their hips,” said Trajano during an interview with the newspaper ‘La Folha de Stoor Paulo ‘.

Also in comments to the media ‘La Folha de São Paulo’, of which she is part of its editorial board, the owner of Magalu said that she would not be a candidate, although she would be a “born politician”, interested in the political future of her country.

The disagreements with the Bolsonaro government and the proximity to ‘Lula’

Chosen as one of the 100 most influential women in the world by ‘Time’ magazineTrajano has an apparently close relationship with former leftist president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Something that, along with her progressive initiatives, has placed her far from the Executive of Jair Bolsonaro.

The president even called it as a “socialist businesswoman” and seemingly rejoicing after the price of his company’s shares fell in recent months, amid speculation of a political association between Lula da Silva and Trajano – with her as vice president, something he has denied.

At the other extreme, leftist Lula da Silva – who has not yet officially confirmed his participation in the 2022 elections, but leads the polls as a favorite – has repeatedly expressed his sympathy for Trajano.

File-Former President of Brazil Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva participates in a meeting with supporters in front of the metalworkers union building in Sao Bernardo do Campo, Sao Paulo, on November 9, 2019 Miguel SCHINCARIOL AFP / Archives

“In a world where billionaires spend their fortunes on space adventures and yachts, Luiza is engaged in another kind of odyssey,” wrote da Silva in a ‘Time’ article announcing her inclusion on the list of the 100 most powerful women in the world.

In the midst of defending different causes, the businesswoman has assured that she will continue to fight against social inequality. “If that’s being a socialist, then I’m a socialist,” argued before ‘The New York Times’.

With local media