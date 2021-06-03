ofLisa Kuner shut down

While Germany is arguing about wind turbines, countries like Brazil are almost behind the energy transition. But the cost of doing this is high.

Brazil already covers more than 80 percent of its energy needs with renewable energies. But the social costs and environmental damage of doing so are enormous.

The country has great potential for green technologies of the future, but the current government lacks the vision to invest in them.

Brazil – water as far as the eye can see – the Itaipú reservoir in the south of Brazil on the border with Paraguay is huge. With maximum storage volume, the dammed Paraná River reaches an area of ​​almost 1500 square kilometers and is thus 2.5 as large as Lake Constance. “Itaipú” is derived from the language of the Guarani indigenous people and means something like “the stone that sings”. Itaipú has been in operation since the 80s and to this day there is no power station producing any more energy anywhere in the world: The energy that is generated there covers 75 percent of the electricity needs of Paraguay and 17 percent of the needs of Brazil. That is almost 100,000 gigawatt hours of green energy a year.

Because of such mega-power plants, Brazil is way ahead of Germany in terms of the low-carbon energy system: In 2020, the country covered 83 percent of its electricity consumption with renewable energies. For comparison: Germany celebrated last year that it was able to cover 46 percent of its energy needs from renewable sources. Most of Brazil’s green energy comes from hydropower – more than 60 percent is covered by it, almost ten percent each is made up of wind energy and biomass, while solar energy currently still plays a subordinate role.

The largest hydropower plants in the world

The world’s largest hydropower plant is the Three Gorges Dam in the Chinese province of Hubei. It was completed in 2007.

Even if the Three Gorges Dam has the largest production capacity, Itaipú still produces more energy due to its high utilization.

The Xiluodu Reservoir, also in China, ranks third among the largest hydropower plants.

This is followed in fourth and fifth place by the Guri Reservoir in Venezuela and the Tucuruí Dam, which is also located in Brazil.

Green electricity and oil production in Brazil – at the same time one of the largest oil companies in the world

“This initial situation means that Brazil is skipping the development step of the energy transition, as it is currently being discussed in Europe,” explains Camilla Oliveira, project manager for Latin America and industry at the Agora Energiewende think tank. “The generation of energy for electricity is already green”. But Brazil is still facing various challenges: On the one hand, the energy demand there is steadily increasing, but at the same time Brazil operates Petrobras, one of the largest oil companies in the world for the production of fuel.

All this green energy also has its downside. This becomes particularly clear when you look at major projects like Itaipú: to this day, experts argue about whether the major energy project is worth the social consequences and environmental damage that it brought with it. For the construction of the huge Itaipú project, 40,000 people were resettled, mainly Guarani indigenous people. In addition, an estimated 35,000 animals lived on the now flooded area. In Germany, where wind turbines are not built because of individual nesting birds or bats, it is now unthinkable that projects are implemented under such conditions.

Large hydropower plant project in Brazil: Between energy security and social consequences

In recent history, another major project involving a dam has caused controversial discussions – the Belo Monte dam, which was built on the Xingu River in Pará state on an area largely covered by Amazon rainforest. Construction began there from 2011, and the power plant was fully operational in 2019. Since the planning phase, critics have warned of the environmental damage on the one hand and the social consequences on the other. As in a magnifying glass, you can see it in the former small town of Altamira: The dam should also create jobs, which is why Altamira grew from 20,000 to almost 150,000 inhabitants within a few years. However, this can hardly be rated as a success, Altamira soon became the most dangerous city in the country due to many social conflicts and crimes. In addition, a large network of women traffickers was discovered there and the drug trade exploded.

Record in power generation – the Belo Monte hydropower plant delivers large amounts of green energy, but it is still controversial today:

Brazil no longer wants to accept such costs for green energy in the future. The experts agree that the maximum capacity of large hydropower plants in Brazil has been reached. In addition, the availability of water in huge water reservoirs is becoming less and less secure due to climate change – the lack of rain has repeatedly resulted in bottlenecks in the power supply in recent years.

Technologies of the future: Brazil still faces major challenges

In order to make the energy supply fit for the future, there are still some challenges ahead of Brazil. “It is now important that we look at the decarbonization of industry, for example,” says Camilla Oliveira from Agora Energiewende. This means that in the future industry should also get by without fossil fuels. In contrast to energy supply, Brazil often relies on crude oil here: So far, only 18 percent of industrial production in Brazil has been electrified, and this proportion is set to increase in the future.

“But this energy turnaround has to look different than in Europe,” says Camilla Oliveira. Instead of simply copying processes from European countries or the USA, Brazil would have to analyze what actually makes sense and what comparative advantages the country has. “For example, our renewable energies are among the cheapest in the world,” she explains. Wind and solar energy capacities are expected to grow in the coming years. For example, the Development Cooperation Society (GIZ) is currently promoting the training of specialists in this area. Oliveira also sees great potential for green hydrogen technologies in Brazil. “Brazil actually has so many advantages over European countries, but we are not yet exploiting them well enough,” says the scientist. “There is still great skepticism about the advantages of the energy transition and the country continues to rely on oil and natural gas instead of consistently aligning industry and transport with the expansion of renewable energies.” However, discussions have begun because investing in green technologies has begun. can provide both economic upswing and jobs in the medium term.

Connection to the energy network

From some Brazilian perspectives, this discussion may seem like a pure utopia: In some areas of Brazil, the current challenge is still not green energy, but first of all to create access to a stable power grid. In the Amazon region in particular, around one million people have no access to the electricity grid. That is why they often get them from environmentally harmful diesel generators. In addition, there are many households in Brazil at the subsistence level and they cannot afford more money for greener energy. “The question of the energy turnaround is therefore much more a question of economic development and social justice in Brazil than it is in Europe,” explains Oliveira. “A successful energy transition must also help to eliminate social inequality”. (Lisa Kuner)

