Ease of regularization, incentives from relatives and reports of crises in other countries on the continent motivate choice. Brazil is the third country in Latin America in the number of Venezuelan immigrants. In 2016, with the economic crisis in Venezuela, Cindy Carreño started exchanging the pest control service from her husband's company for a bag of rice or flour. Until his own customers had nothing left to eat. Having decided to emigrate with five children, she was discouraged by her sister, who lived in Peru and has been in Chile for five years, without documentation. In 2023, the 44-year-old Venezuelan chose Brazil at the encouragement of an ex-daughter-in-law, who lived in Boa Vista.

In the capital of Roraima, her husband decided to return to Venezuela and left her with their children. Today they live in Rio de Janeiro, at the NGO Aldeias Infantis SOS, which is home to 83 Venezuelans. There, Cindy met women in a similar situation, such as Eilyn Sánchez, 36, a single mother of three children. A cousin in Colombia told her that the situation there was bad, and as Eilyn had a Portuguese grandfather and understood the language, she chose Brazil.

While both are still looking for a job, Emily Pérez, 26, is about to leave the shelter with her two children and her husband, who got a job as a stocker after almost a year in Brazil. “A godmother of his said that there was work, education and health here. But it was difficult,” she says, pregnant.

Like them, more immigrants from Venezuela have chosen Brazil as their destination, encouraged by networks of friends and family or discouraged by reports from other countries on the continent. In 2023, Brazil surpassed Ecuador and became the third country in Latin America in terms of the number of Venezuelan refugees and immigrants, after Colombia and Peru. In January 2024, almost 550 thousand already lived in the country, among more than 7.7 million in the world.

Professor of the international relations course at the Federal University of Roraima, in Boa Vista, João Jarochinski states that, in addition to better conditions for migration regularization and assistance in Pacaraima, the main entry into Brazil, state control and increased bureaucracy in other southern countries -Americans have been discouraging Venezuelans from going there.

“We don’t control entry, like Peru and Chile. And in Colombia there is a saturation process, because a very large volume of Venezuelans and Colombian returnees have already entered”, explains the researcher.

Increasingly female immigration

Eilyn, who arrived in Brazil weighing 43 kilos, and Cindy are a portrait of an immigration that becomes more feminine and precarious. General Coordinator of the Protection Service in Public Calamity and Emergency Situations, of the Ministry of Development, Social Assistance, Family and Fight Against Hunger, Cinthia Miranda says that today many pregnant women arrive without prenatal care, children with malnutrition, sometimes unaccompanied , and people who have not had treatment for hepatitis and HIV.

“In 2016 and 2017, mainly men came, with more income and education. They were doctors, lawyers, merchants. Before the pandemic, a greater flow of families began, but they were still as vulnerable as they are now.”

Even though Brazil is a transit country towards other destinations, as João explains, it has also received immigrants who have already passed through other countries. Cinthia notes the increase in Venezuelans coming from Peru, Ecuador, Guyana and even Costa Rica, as well as indigenous people from regions further away from the border. “In the beginning, many Warao came, but today there are more than ten ethnic groups,” she says.

The Ministry of Social Development is responsible for providing shelter to Venezuelans arriving through Roraima and for transferring them to other states in the country, through Operação Acolhida. Created in 2018 with a one-year forecast, it still exists today, involving the Armed Forces, state and municipal governments, Brazilian civil society, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

From April 2018 to February 2024, the operation had already taken 128,241 Venezuelans to 1,026 municipalities, especially in the South, where there are unskilled job vacancies, such as in meat processing plants. It was she who made it possible for Cindy, Eiljn, Emily and almost three thousand other people to travel from Roraima to Rio de Janeiro.

“Internalization”

If today what is called “internalization” is the main way to get to Rio, in 2017 it was still a direct flight from Caracas, says Larissa Getirana, protection coordinator of the Assistance Program for Refugees and Asylum Seekers at Cáritas do Rio Of January. She also noticed a “dramatic change in the profile” of immigrants since 2019, with less money and education and more motivation due to health problems.

The analysis of asylum requests has become faster since Brazil recognized the “serious and widespread violation of human rights in Venezuela”, in 2019, an act by the Bolsonaro government motivated less by humanitarian reasons and more to express repudiation of the president of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro. Still, the main option for Venezuelans remains temporary residence, which can become permanent after two years.

In 2022, Venezuela was the champion in asylum requests in the world and also in Brazil, with 67% of the 50,355 new requests. Of them, 41.6% were in Roraima. In Boa Vista, says João Jarochinski, Spanish is heard on the streets and the Venezuelan presence is notable, especially in the beauty and food services sector. But there is still a lot of xenophobia and a lack of rights, despite Brazil's comparative facilities.

According to him, it is necessary to transform emergency measures into permanent public policies, such as facilitating the revalidation of diplomas. Cinthia Miranda cites the same challenge. “It’s different to have a field hospital and a maternity ward,” she says.

In addition to the greater participation of states and municipalities, Brazil sees more presence of immigrants themselves in the formulation of public policies. This is the case of community leader Yelitza Lafont Paredes, family and community development assistant at Aldeias Infantiles SOS.

Yelitza was an elementary school teacher in Venezuela and, encouraged by a nephew who never showed up, came to Brazil in January 2018, with the eldest of five children, aged 18. Without money to eat, she thought it would be a temporary trip, to earn some income and return. They lived for seven months in a square in Boa Vista until they were moved to Rio de Janeiro.

“Brazil was closer. If we went to Colombia, we would need to cross all of Venezuela, but that means having money”, she says, who chose refuge, due to threats from the Venezuelan government to those who abandoned public jobs.

“Go away”

Yelitza was disappointed when she realized that they didn't speak Spanish in Brazil. “One of the first things I learned in Portuguese was: 'Go away, we're not to blame for what happens in your country.' I will never forget.” In June 2024, she will be in the delegation of the second National Conference on Migration, Refuge and Statelessness, in Foz do Iguaçu, where she will defend the adoption of interpreters and cultural intermediaries in schools and health centers.

At 49 years old, Yelitza now lives in Morro do Banco, which has the largest concentration of Venezuelans in Rio de Janeiro, estimated at around 1,800. In the favela, large families like Felix Machado's tend to occupy one-bedroom apartments.

Felix and his pregnant wife decided to leave Venezuela with their three daughters when they lost two other children within two months due to infections. “There was no medicine or oxygen in the hospital, we had to pay to buy cotton,” he says, who gave up going to Colombia after seeing news of the economic crisis and was encouraged by a friend in Rio.

With two children born in Brazil, and about to start a new job, Felix says that the country has received him very well, but he wants to return to Venezuela, where there will be presidential elections on July 28, 2024. “If Maduro leaves, I back”.