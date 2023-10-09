Brazil is among the countries in the world that do not consider Hamas a terrorist organization. This official position, shared with South Africa, Russia and Norway, in addition to the United Nations (UN) itself, contrasts with the vision of the United States and the European Union.

The explanation lies in the alleged Brazilian neutrality in international conflicts, combined with the current diplomatic commitment to Israel’s pursuit of coexistence with an independent Palestinian State, without taking into account the escalation of criminal acts that weigh on this issue. In other words, Brazil supports the two-state solution, one Israeli and one Palestinian. Today there is no formal Palestinian state.

Hamas, an armed terrorist organization and one of the largest in the Palestinian territory, began a conflict with Israel on Saturday (7), launching a violent surprise attack against the population and the Israel Defense Forces. The historic aggression included the firing of thousands of rockets from the Gaza Strip and land, air and sea incursions by armed extremists, resulting in street shootings and the kidnapping of hostages, including women and children, and massacres against the civilian population. Brazil expressed regret for the deaths of civilians, but omitted the seriousness of Hamas’ terror actions.

Itamaraty’s position contradicts Brazil’s own legislation, which requires the simultaneous presence of three requirements for an act to be classified as terrorism: an action against life, physical integrity or public spaces; motivation based on xenophobic or discriminatory reasons related to race, color, ethnicity and religion; and, lastly, the objective of causing social or widespread terror. Despite this legislation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs does not mention the terrorist aspects of the biggest attack Israel has faced in the last 50 years, which led to the formal declaration of war by the Israeli government.

For analysts heard by People’s Gazette, the stance of Brazil, which currently presides over the UN Security Council, is guided by tradition, but can also indicate political alignments and strategic interests. “As the current rotating president of the Security Council, Brazil will sit down to negotiate with Hamas. It is possible that for this reason too, Itamaraty does not want to take a combative position against the group from the beginning”, pondered Luciana Pires, professor of International Relations at Ibmec-DF.

The expert explained that, in the current moment of great international consternation, the UN and Brazil did not classify Hamas and its actions as “terrorist”.

“But if we look at all the current conventions and treaties, Hamas meets all the requirements to be classified as terrorist. This makes handling the issue more challenging, taking into account Brazil’s neutral diplomatic tradition, of seeking to negotiate peace agreements at the international level”, she highlighted. In her opinion, last Saturday the world witnessed an unequivocal act of terrorism, a barbarism that has already resulted in more than a thousand deaths. For her, the right of Palestinians to their land, with due protection and recognition, must be observed, but without confusing the Palestinian population with the terrorist group Hamas.

Iran in Brics will make it more difficult to condemn Hamas

Political scientist Márcio Coimbra assesses that Brazil’s refusal to call Hamas a terrorist organization is motivated by political considerations, especially due to Iran’s support for the Palestinian terrorist group. This is because Iran may soon be placed in the Brics group (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) under the influence of Moscow. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) has shown support for Moscow and China since the beginning of his term. On several occasions, he sided with Russia in the debate over who was to blame for the war in Ukraine.

Coimbra highlighted Brazil’s long tradition of confrontation with Israel, interrupted during the four years of Jair Bolsonaro’s (PL) government. “Since 2006, Brazil has shown sympathy for the anti-Israel group within its borders,” said the professor, who is also president of the Democracy Monitor Institute.

He highlighted that, despite Brazil’s attempt to circumvent evidence, Hamas meets all the criteria to be considered a terrorist organization. “The issue then goes beyond support for the Palestinian cause, since Hamas does not recognize Israel’s right to exist, unlike the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), which recognized this guarantee in the Oslo Accords, concluded 30 years ago. This divergence in approach has placed Hamas and the PLO in opposing positions,” he said.

Privately, foreign relations experts argue that the current government’s stance is not unique to it, but encompasses practically all previous ones, which avoided labeling Hamas a terrorist group. The fundamental reason behind this is that Brazil would have more to lose than gain by doing so. There would be a significant economic aspect at stake, related to financial remittances from the Syrian and Lebanese community in Brazil to their families in the Middle East. However, there is the expectation that, depending on the development of the conflict in the Middle East, Brazil’s position may even be reevaluated by diplomacy.

Parliamentarians demand government reaction against terrorist attack

Senator Rogério Marinho (PL-RN) strongly condemned the violence and terrorism practiced by Hamas, considering them as “the actions of those who have no arguments”. He expressed solidarity with the Israelis who were targets of brutal attacks by “thugs disguised as defenders of the Palestinian people” and charged President Lula’s government with “the moral duty to repudiate these actions and denounce the criminals who perpetrated them”.

In the same vein, deputy Marcel Van Hattem (Novo-RS) also criticized the Brazilian government for not mentioning the terrorist group responsible for the attacks on Israel in its official note, issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He raised the hypothesis that this stance is influenced by questionable reasons, referring to the “congratulations” received by Lula from Hamas upon his election at the end of 2022.

As a member of the Chamber’s Foreign Relations Committee, he hopes that the panel or even the Chamber’s plenary will approve a motion to repudiate violence and show solidarity with Israel, so that the world knows how to differentiate the Executive’s official statement from the Legislature’s position.

Hamas, whose name in Arabic means “enthusiasm” or “fervor”, emerged after the popular uprising known as the “First Intifada” or “War of Stones” in December 1987. Intifada, in turn, means “to tremble with fear”. or “abrupt awakening from a dream”. The term designates an action of hostility and civil disobedience by Palestinians towards Israeli security forces. Therefore, the war that started over the weekend is a much more serious action than an Intifada.

Hamas claims that Palestine is an Islamic land and maintains a radical position of not recognizing Israel’s right to exist as an independent state.

Ideological alignment of countries preserves Hamas

Military analyst Fernando Montenegro, a specialist in Special Forces, said he believes that the current Brazilian approach to Hamas terrorism on Israeli soil reflects the return of the left to power in the Plateau. He notes that the Lula government’s actions resemble those of other countries with similar ideological affinities. According to Montenegro, this ideological orientation makes Brazilian policy inclined towards an external alignment in relation to the Palestinian issue, which explains the reluctance of Brazilian diplomacy to condemn the terrorist group.

Furthermore, he points to the proximity between Brazil, Venezuela and Iran, with which the Brazilian government seeks to strengthen ties. This proximity is evidenced by the fact that these governments tend to adopt a less assertive stance in relation to cases of organized crime and treat terrorist organizations as those fighting against supposed imperialist domination, for example.