Sechs Jahrzehnte später mutet ihr „Goldfinger“-Look noch immer schick an – und so zeitlos, dass er in jedes aktuelle Modemagazin passen würde (nur ohne das Gewehr, das sie auf vielen Szenenfotos in den Händen hält). Das gilt vor allem für ihre Frisur: Die Haare trug sie tief im Nacken zum Zopf gebunden, verziert mit einer großen Schleife. Ganz wie die Schauspielerin Sydney Sweeney anlässlich der Met-Gala im vergangenen Jahr; oder wie die Models, die im Juni die Chanel-Kollektion für diesen Winter präsentierten; wie Besucherinnen der Pariser und Kopenhagener Modewochen und unzählige Influencerinnen mit großer und kleiner Reichweite.

Schleifen von Luxuslabels wie Chanel, günstigen Anbietern wie H&M oder selbst gemacht aus Geschenkbändern schmücken derzeit nicht nur Haare. In den Sommerkollektionen sind sie auch an Kleidung zu sehen: Simone Rocha versieht Damenmäntel und Herrenhosen mit Ton-in-Ton gehaltenen Schleifen. Sandy Liang ersetzt Gürtel durch glänzend-seidige Schleifen und lässt Handtaschen wie große Schleifen zum Tragen erscheinen. Und bei Nina Ricci setzt Harris Reed auf überdimensionale Schleifen als Oberteile und Träger an Kleidern. Schon im vergangenen Herbst übersäte Prada Kleider mit glänzenden Schleifen. Reese Witherspoon erschien im Januar bei den „Critics’ Choice Movie Awards“ in schwarzer Celine-Robe mit großer Schleife an der Hüfte; etwas ­kleiner war jene am Oscar-de-la-Renta-Jumpsuit von „The Crown“-Star Elizabeth Debicki.

Dieser Text stammt aus der Frankfurter Allgemeinen Sonntagszeitung.





The success of the fluttering ribbons did not come overnight. “When we got out of the pandemic and special occasion clothing became more important again, people bought party looks,” says Lorna Hall of the British trend forecasting company WGSN. Dresses with bow details clearly belong in this category. Since last autumn, bow dresses have become more and more present, with the number of views of the hashtag #BowDresses on Tiktok increasing by 95.5 percent compared to the previous year. “This coincided with the ‘Coquette’ and ‘Girlhood’ trends, which also saw double-digit growth,” says Hall.

Both trends play with elements that are stereotypically feminine: flared dresses and skirts, rouge and glitter on the face, colors like pink, high ponytails and bows. Style role models are artists like Lana Del Rey, Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter.

Popular among K-pop stars

The courage to be sweet is fueled by Asian pop culture, especially South Korean and Japanese. The former produced K-pop stars who are admired around the world and often have flirtatious, childlike looks; the latter, in addition to the deliberately cute “kawaii” aesthetic, also produced Hello Kitty, one of the most famous bow-wearers of all time.

The message of the pussy bow blouse: Kamala Harris 2020 during her first speech as Vice President-elect Getty

Pop icons love the ribbons too: Madonna staged them in a punky way in the 1980s, Lady Gaga performed with hair bows in the 2000s, and Australian musician Sia hid her face under wigs and huge bows. This seemed more avant-garde than suitable for everyday use. Even sugary pink bows owe their way into real life to Barbie, of all people. Embodied by Margot Robbie in 2023, they inspired millions of female and male moviegoers. Today, bows also add “a feminine touch to the seriousness of minimalist luxury looks,” says trend expert Hall. Combined with the understated quiet luxury style, the bow looks more classic than childlike.

Fewer, but more representative accessories – this is also what the Cologne-based jewelry and hair accessory label Filippa Firenze is focusing on. Its founder, Kyra Wagenmann, sums up the current success of bows and girlish elements in a succinct formula: “Look cute, but come across as tough.” Millennials and Generation Z in particular live this supposed contradiction, says Wagenmann. “Women are increasingly daring to show their feminine, girlish side and are no longer afraid of being taken less seriously or respected as a result.”

The 35-year-old entrepreneur often wears large bows in her hair. With dresses, but especially with oversized blazers, leggings and sneakers. “Such style breaks can create a modern, feminine look.” Wagenmann founded her company in 2018, and from the very beginning, satin headbands with large silk bows were part of the range. Demand is increasing, says Wagenmann, who is already planning more accessories with even larger bows. Her forecast: “The trend will continue to establish itself over the next two years.”

The loop in cultural history

According to Lorna Hall from WGSN, the continued success of bows is also due to the comeback of the lingerie style. Lacing details like those on corsets are important – as a decorative embellishment and a functional element. Lingerie was occasionally used by the downright diabolical, scheming character Blair Waldorf in the series “Gossip Girl”. She always wore hairbands on her clever head, often decorated with bows.

This ambivalence is not surprising given the cultural history of the bow: many depictions show Aphrodite, the goddess of love, desire and beauty, and Artemis, the goddess of hunting, among other things, with decorations in their hair. Thomas Mann had Consul Buddenbrook, in her mid-40s, wear a small silk bow surrounded by white lace on her “still artistic hairstyle”, as did the eight-year-old musical boy in “The Child Prodigy”.

This omnipresence full of contrasts makes the bow more popular and contemporary than ever. Elena Kayser has noticed this too. The founder and designer of the Studio Ena brand based in Saarbrücken designs jewelry made of tin, gold, silver and pearls. Her brand became internationally known primarily through ear studs to which gold wire bows decorated with freshwater pearls can be attached. Each of the handmade earrings is unique thanks to the differently shaped pearls. Kayser has been working on bow designs for a year and a half. She quickly dismissed her initial concern that the motif was too girlish: “Why should I limit myself and not celebrate femininity in a completely new way with such a classic, feminine symbol?”

On the catwalk: Couture look with flowers and bows at Chanel Reuters

Kayser showed this at Berlin Fashion Week in July: her Studio Ena bows were made without pearls, just from silver wire. They appear minimalist and playful, soft and confident at the same time, and are also intended to appeal to people who previously found bow jewelry too soft and delicate. Kayser is convinced that the curved shape will be with her for a while – even if it does not have to appear in every one of her collections. The motif is more than a short-lived trend: “The bow is timeless, you can always make a new connection to it.”

The bow also proves its timelessness in politics. Thanks in particular to Margaret Thatcher, it became the counterpart to the tie as a characteristic of the pussy-bow blouse. And it sparked debates: for example, about whether Melania Trump wanted to send a message in 2016 when she appeared on television in a pussy-bow blouse, known in English as a “pussy-bow blouse”, shortly after the release of a particularly inglorious audio recording of her husband. And about whether Kamala Harris’ white bow blouse in 2020 during her first speech as Vice President-elect of the USA was a reaction to this very appearance.

Harris often wears a blouse with a high-tied bow. It’s hard to imagine the 59-year-old with one in her hair – maybe not yet. But Sarah Jessica Parker, just a few months younger than the presidential candidate, showed at a gala in New York in 2023 that bow hairstyles are no longer reserved for certain age groups. Filippa Firenze founder Kyra Wagenmann also observes that the accessory is becoming increasingly ageless: “Many women who are over 50 today were raised to be reserved. But femininity can now also mean being immodest and girlish at the same time.”