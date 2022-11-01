Mateo Retegui closed the best year of his short career. He was the great figure of Tigre, one of the best in Argentine football in 2022 and ended up being the top scorer in the Professional League with 19 goals.
Boca is the owner of his pass and many imagined that their immediate future could be in the Xeneize. It seemed tempting to have a player who guarantees you many goals and who has already shown that he has more than enough conditions to play for the club. These were all assumptions, since in practice this desire is not being reflected.
Although the striker has a contract with Tigre until December 2023, Ibarra’s team has a clause repechage which expires on November 30. At the moment there is no progress on the subject and Juan Román Riquelme’s statements seem to rule it out.
“Retegui has a two-year contract with Tigre, so when that ends we are going to talk to see what they want to do.It is more their decision than ours. I have to be thankful because they empower our players. In that you have to give credit to Tigre. If it doesn’t seem like because he scored a lot of goals there, I have to go take it from him, ”said the vice president.
not clear if it is a non-football decision or if the player’s wish is to stay in Tigre until being transferred abroadior. Boca seems to leave the opportunity to have a great scorer and it remains unclear why.
