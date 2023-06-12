Why Blanca doesn’t air again tonight, June 12, 2023: the reason
Why is Blanca not broadcast on Rai 1 tonight, Monday 12 June 2023 as scheduled? We tell you right away: the death of Silvio Berlusconi. The former Prime Minister died this morning at 9.30 in Milan and will be remembered with a special door-to-door conducted, obviously, by Bruno Vespa. During the program the story of Silvio Berlusconi, entrepreneur and Italian politician will be retraced.
When he returns
But when does Blanca return to Rai 1? At the moment it has not been announced when the episode scheduled for today will be recovered. It is possible that the broadcast will be extended by a week, but surprises are not excluded. Below is the complete schedule before the schedule change for Silvio Berlusconi’s death:
- First episode: Sunday 4 June 2023 TRANSMITTED
- Second episode: Monday 5 June 2023 TRANSMITTED
- Third episode: Sunday 11 June 2023 TRANSMITTED
- Fourth episode: Monday 12 June 2023 POSTPONED
- Fifth episode: Sunday 18 June 2023
- Sixth episode: Monday 19 June 2023
Cast
We’ve seen why Blanca isn’t airing tonight, but what the full cast of the tv series is airing in reruns on Rai 1? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:
- Maria Chiara Giannetta: Blanca Ferrando
- Giuseppe ZenoMichael Liguori
- Enzo PaciMauro Bacigalupo
- Pierpaolo Spollon: Nanni
- Antonio ZavatteriAlberto Repetto
- Gualtiero Burzi: In Charity
- Federica Cacciola: Stella
- Ugo Dighero: Leone Ferrando
- Fiorenza Pieri: Marinella
- Margareth Madè: Margherita
- Sandra Ceccarelli as Livia Timperi
- Sara Ciocca: Lucia Ottonello
- Rocco Gottlieb: Gabriel
