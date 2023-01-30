The third episode of The Last of Us we were completely surprised. Although it was already expected that more focus would be given to the relationship between Bill and Frank, something that is not explored in the game, the series made a series of important changes. In this way, Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin, the creators of this production, have revealed why they decided to modify what Naughty Dog presented to us in the past.

While in the game Bill and Frank are two companions who clearly had a history with each other, their involvement isn’t that great. However, in the series they star in a love story that not only gives us hope in this post-apocalyptic world, but also radically changes the events that take place with them. In an interview with IGN, this is what Druckmann had to say:

“In a way, it’s also a warning sign for Joel (…) In the TV series we could get out of the perspective of our main character, because in the game we are very attached to purely Joel or purely Ellie. Here, we got to see what happened to Bill in the outbreak. [Craig Mazin]it seemed to me, he always understood that it would be cool to see it on TV, and the world that he created with the script he wrote for the game… As far as I’m concerned, it’s complicated enough and broad and interesting and philosophical enough to be flexible to changes in [cómo] adapts to a different environment.

For his part, Craig Mazin noted:

“I’m especially happy with the way Bill…has managed to inspire Joel to take Ellie west. He has given Joel this posthumous instruction that men like you and me are here for a reason, to protect the people we love, and God help anyone who gets in our way.”

At the end of the day, this change is also a way for Joel to learn an important lesson about taking care of the people he cares aboutsomething that is not explicitly mentioned in the game, but we see how it develops throughout the adventure.

It is very likely that this is not the last change, and extensive sections that in the game were focused on gameplay, are replaced by new stories and people never seen before. On related topics, this is the trailer for the next chapter in the series. Similarly, Tess’s actress in the game has passed away.

Editor’s Note:

The third episode was spectacular, and although the changes are something that surely worried more than one, it is clear that the adaptation is trying to get to the same point, but with a different path and, so far, this has had a positive result.

Via: IGN